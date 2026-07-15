Breaking: Court Orders Forfeiture of 40 Properties Linked to Top Buhari's Ex-Minister
The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate and final forfeiture of about 48 properties linked to Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Judge Joyce Abdulmalik of the trial court gave the order while delivering judgment on the application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, July 15. The court held that the former minister and others who were laying claims to the properties could not prove that they acquired them lawfully.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng