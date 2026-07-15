The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate and final forfeiture of about 48 properties linked to Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Judge Joyce Abdulmalik of the trial court gave the order while delivering judgment on the application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, July 15. The court held that the former minister and others who were laying claims to the properties could not prove that they acquired them lawfully.

Court orders final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to Abubakar Malami Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng