NURTW chieftain Koko Zaria posted an emotional video mourning the death of Toba Ijaya, Organising Secretary of the NURTW Lagos State Council

Toba Ijaya was shot by unidentified gunmen who intercepted his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road axis in Lagos

Followers flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with many questioning the decision to film and post the moment of grief

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain Koko Zaria, whose real name is Ganiyu Ayinde Oyedepo, broke down in tears in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, mourning the passing of Toba Ijaya after the news of his death shook the Lagos transport community.

The video featured Pasuma's song "TALOPA JESU (Live)" playing in the background as Koko Zaria grieved.

NURTW chieftain Koko Zaria releases video of him crying as he mourned Toba Ijaya. Credit: kokozariaamericanboy/tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

His caption featured a flood of crying emojis, offering no words beyond the raw emotion.

Who Was Tope Iyaja?

Toba Ajiboye, aka Toba Ijaya, the Organising Secretary of the NURTW Lagos State Council, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on his way home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi, Lagos.

According to reports, the attackers intercepted his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road axis and opened fire, leaving the vehicle riddled with bullets.

His death sent shockwaves through the Lagos transport sector and beyond, prompting an outpouring of tributes from associates and colleagues, including Koko Zaria's now-viral post.

Legit.ng also reported that a video showing the final known public appearance of Toba Ijaya surfaced online.

Mixed reactions trail video of Koko Zaria's reaction to Toba Ijaya's death. Credit: tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

Watch Koko Zaria's emotional tribute video on Instagram:

Fans React to Koko Zaria's Post

The comments section quickly divided into those offering condolences and those questioning the decision to record and share such a private moment of grief publicly.

@__yinkie1__ wrote:

"Ya don't need all these, you have to be strong for his children and loved ones. Stay at alert, watch your back. I pray Allah in his infinite mercy protect, guard and guide you."

@remi_olawale4 commented:

"Take heart 😢"

@abiolanhl joked:

"What if u no press play u go restart?"

@ayofe252 reacted:

"U dey record dey cry ? What a man"

@omoba_don_kolly_ added:

"Why all this online if he really pain you you still get hand they do video where you they cry"

MC Oluomo mourns Toba Ijaya

Legit.ng previously reported that the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, condemned the killing of the union’s Lagos State Organising Secretary, Toba Ijaya.

Akinsanya described the act as “heinous, barbaric and unacceptable.'

He also called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation, arrest those responsible, and ensure they face justice without delay, The Nation reports.

Source: Legit.ng