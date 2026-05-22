The Nigerian government has launched GovGuide Nigeria, an AI chatbot for easier access to public services in multiple languages

Minister Bosun Tijani emphasised the initiative's role in modernising public service delivery and enhancing citizen engagement

Meta highlights GovGuide Nigeria's potential to drive economic growth and local innovation through open-source artificial intelligence

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has partnered with Meta to launch GovGuide Nigeria, a new artificial intelligence-powered chatbot designed to help Nigerians access government services and information more easily in multiple local languages.

The initiative was unveiled on Thursday, May 21, 2026, by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy following the release of Meta’s Economic Impact Report in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, outlines the benefits of GovGuide. Credit: Bosun Tijani/LinkedIn

Source: Twitter

According to the ministry, GovGuide Nigeria is a fully operational multilingual voice and text chatbot developed through a collaboration involving Meta, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, and Nigerian technology company Publica AI.

GovGuide to support multiple Nigerian languages

The platform is designed to provide Nigerians with seamless access to information on government services through a web-based interface.

Users can communicate with the chatbot in English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba, making it more accessible to people across different regions and language groups.

Officials said the project demonstrates the growing socio-economic potential of open-source artificial intelligence technologies in Africa. The chatbot is powered by Meta’s open-source AI models, including Llama, and is expected to improve public access to government information and services.

According to a report by Punch, the government also noted that the platform would particularly benefit rural residents and individuals with limited literacy levels through its voice and text features.

Bosun Tijani speaks on digital transformation

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, described the initiative as part of the Federal Government’s broader push to modernise public service delivery using emerging technologies.

According to Tijani, GovGuide reflects the government’s commitment to making public services more responsive, accessible, and transparent for citizens.

He explained that deploying AI-powered tools in local languages on platforms already familiar to Nigerians would strengthen trust in government institutions and improve citizen engagement, TheCable reported.

The minister added that partnerships between government agencies and technology companies could play a major role in driving productivity and expanding Nigeria’s digital economy.

Meta highlights economic benefits of open-source AI

Speaking during the launch, Meta’s Head of Public Policy, Sade Dada, said open-source artificial intelligence remains a critical driver of economic growth and innovation.

She explained that GovGuide Nigeria is a practical example of how AI can be deployed to solve everyday challenges facing citizens.

According to Dada, the chatbot was built by Publica AI using Meta’s open-source technology and was intentionally designed to accommodate users from rural communities and those with low literacy levels.

She added that the project highlights how open-source AI can encourage local innovation, empower indigenous talent, and create long-term value for African economies.

Publica AI says platform will democratise government access

Chief Executive Officer of Publica AI, Ignatius Willie, described GovGuide Nigeria as a major step towards transforming how Nigerians interact with government institutions.

Willie said the initiative goes beyond simply digitising government services, noting that it makes public services conversational, multilingual, and available through channels Nigerians already use daily.

According to him, the platform was developed through collaboration among government agencies, technology partners, and contributors from Nigeria’s diverse linguistic communities.

New Chatbot allows Nigerians to understand government services in multiple languages. Credit: Bosun Tijani/Novatis

Source: Getty Images

He stressed that GovGuide Nigeria demonstrates Africa’s growing capacity to build indigenous digital infrastructure tailored to local realities and local languages.

FG pushes ahead with AI and digital inclusion agenda

The launch comes as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to promote digital inclusion, expand the adoption of artificial intelligence, and improve access to public services through technology-driven solutions.

Officials believe GovGuide Nigeria could become a major tool in bridging communication gaps between citizens and government institutions while accelerating Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

FG moves to adopt AI to fight insurgency

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has moved to strengthen Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and other violent crimes through the planned deployment of advanced artificial intelligence-powered security systems under the Multi-domain Hybrid Intelligence Shield (HIS) project.

The initiative is aimed at tackling threats posed by insurgent groups, including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, as well as banditry, piracy and illegal mining activities across the country.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, during a high-level visit to Monaco, observed live demonstrations of several advanced security technologies expected to support the initiative, NTA reported.

Source: Legit.ng