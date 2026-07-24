Nigerian singer Davido reacted to Ozonna Soludo's motivational post that caught the attention of many

Ozonna Soludo was absent when his family gathered at the University of Nottingham for his sister Oduko's First Class graduation

While his family celebrated, Ozonna posted a self-priority message that quickly gained traction online

Afrobeats star David Adeleke aka Davido has publicly acknowledged Ozonna Soludo's latest social media post, dropping three clapping emojis in the comments shortly after the governor's son found himself at the centre of a viral moment tied to a family milestone he appeared to miss.

The interaction builds on an online friendship the Afrobeats star has developed with Ozonna in recent months, with Davido consistently engaging with the young internet personality's content.

Davido responds to Ozonna Soludo's motivational message after family function buzz. Credit: @ozonna, @davido

Source: Instagram

Oduko Soludo's Graduation Milestone

On Thursday, 23 July, Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, his wife Nonye, and their other children travelled to the University of Nottingham to witness daughter Oduko's graduation ceremony.

Oduko earned a First Class Honours degree in Neuroscience, a notably demanding field of study and a significant achievement that drew deserved praise for the family.

Photographs from the occasion captured the governor and his family celebrating the proud moment at one of the United Kingdom's leading universities.

However, one face was conspicuously absent from the frame: Ozonna, who has cultivated a loyal online following through his distinctive fashion sense and unfiltered personality.

See Davido's comment below:

Davido reacts to Ozonna Soludo's cryptic message after missing family gathering. Credit: @ozonna

Source: Instagram

Ozonna's Message That Set the Internet Talking

Rather than appearing alongside his family at the graduation, Ozonna was active on social media, sharing a video in which he spoke directly to his audience about self-worth and tuning out outside judgement.

"Love yourself more, make yourself a priority fucck other people's opinions. Baby choose you," he said in the clip.

The timing of the post attracted immediate attention. Published at almost exactly the same moment his family was posing for graduation photographs in Nottingham, the clip spread rapidly across platforms, with many users drawing their own conclusions about its context.

It was this post that Davido responded to with three clapping emojis, lending further visibility to an already buzzing conversation and reinforcing the bond the singer has built with Ozonna through consistent online interaction.

Ozonna, shows support for Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Charles Soludo's son Ozonna set social media buzzing after posting a video of himself vibing and dancing to Davido's track "Gimme Dat Ting," with the music star himself jumping into the comments to respond.

Ozonna, known for his dance moves, shared the video on his social media page on Monday, July 13, 2026.

He also anticipates the release of the full track on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng