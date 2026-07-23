Former Senator Omololu Samuel Meroyi, who represented Ondo South from 1999 to 2003, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Senator Meroyi's younger brother, Meroyi Yomi Charles, confirmed the ex-federal lawmaker's sad death

The Achievers Progressive Group, an Ondo-based organisation, released a condolence statement following the sad news

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Akure, Ondo state - Former Nigerian Senator Omololu Meroyi, who represented Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly (NASS) between 1999 and 2003, died aged 76.

Legit.ng reports that the ex-legislator's younger brother, Meroyi Yomi Charles, broke the news to journalists that same Wednesday, July 22, saying his sibling passed away earlier that morning. Charles did not reveal what caused the death.

Former National Assembly member Omololu Samuel Meroyi dies, with his family confirming his passing. Photo credit: @StuartKlinke

Source: Twitter

Omololu Meroyi's political career

Born on January 1, 1950, Meroyi earned a Master of Science degree in Economics from the London School of Economics. He first entered federal politics in 1983 when he was elected to the House of Representatives. 16 years later, he returned to the National Assembly after winning a Senate seat in 1999 on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), representing Ondo South. He later crossed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during his political career.

After leaving the Senate, Meroyi remained engaged in public affairs, eventually serving as the South-West National Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Senators' Forum.

Outside politics, he worked as a management consultant and held the position of chairman at Araromi Rubber Estates Limited.

Meroyi's death: Condolences pour in

Meanwhile, the Achievers Progressive Group, a prominent grassroots organisation based in Ondo state, was among the first to publicly mourn his passing. In a statement released on Wednesday, July 22, obtained by Legit.ng, the group said it received news of Senator Meroyi's death with "deep sorrow," describing the late federal lawmaker as "our leader and father."

The statement read:

"On behalf of the entire members of Achievers Progressive Group, we extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone. We share in your grief and pray that God Almighty grants you and the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss."

As of the time of this report, the family had yet to announce funeral or burial arrangements.

A Facebook post on Omololu Meroyi confirming the former senator's demise can be viewed:

Read more Ondo news

Adefunke Kuyoro dies at 64

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Adefunke Kuyoro, a former president of the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN).

Kuyoro’s death was confirmed in a statement released by the deceased's family.

The prominent entrepreneur was said to have “peacefully transitioned to glory” in June.

Source: Legit.ng