Can I hide transactions on OPay? How to handle your transactions
Can I hide transactions on OPay? OPay allows users to hide recent transactions from the app's homepage for better privacy. However, permanently deleting transaction history is not possible due to regulatory and security requirements.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- You can hide OPay transactions from your homepage, but they remain accessible in full history.
- Permanent deletion of transaction history is not possible due to OPay's regulatory and security policies for financial records.
- Uninstalling the app or hiding transactions does not erase data from OPay servers, as it's tied to your verified account.
- In addition to hiding transactions, you can enhance security by enabling biometric locks and two-factor authentication.
Can I hide transactions on OPay?
While you can hide transactions from the app's front-end display, OPay is legally required to maintain a full record of all financial activities. This feature focuses on visibility control rather than data erasure. It is important to note that if you download an official PDF statement for visa or loan purposes, "hidden" transactions will still appear.
To hide your OPay transaction history, you generally use the "Me" section of the app to manage your privacy settings. Below is the simple process of hiding your transaction records.
- Open the OPay app on your Android or iPhone device and log in to your account using your biometric data or 6-digit PIN.
- Tap on the Transaction icon located at the bottom of the home screen.
- Select the specific transaction you wish to hide and tap on it to open the details.
- Look for a three-dot menu (⋮) or a Delete/Hide icon, usually located in the top-right corner of the transaction detail page.
- Select Hide.
- A confirmation prompt will appear; tap Confirm to remove it from your primary history view.
- Alternatively, use the Privacy Settings.
- Go to the Me tab.
- Select the Settings gear icon.
- Navigate to Privacy to toggle off features that display recent activity or balance history on the dashboard.
How do I delete my OPay account permanently?
OPay allows permanent account deletion through a self-service option in the app. Before you begin the process, ensure your available account balance must be exactly zero, you have no outstanding loans, and OPay does not owe you any pending funds or refunds. Below is a simple guide on how to permanently delete your OPay account.
- Open the OPay app and tap the Me icon, usually located in the bottom-right corner, to open your profile page.
- Tap the gear icon at the top of the profile page to enter the Settings menu.
- Scroll through the settings and select the option labelled Close Account.
- A confirmation page will appear detailing the consequences of deletion. It is important to note that the action is permanent.
- Scroll to the bottom of the information page and tap Confirm and Continue.
- Choose a reason for leaving from the provided list, e.g., I have another account, new mobile number, or poor customer service.
- After selecting your reason, follow the final prompt to confirm the deletion. Your account will then be permanently closed.
How to delete my OPay account using USSD code?
OPay does not have a USSD code to delete your account permanently. OPay USSD code *955*131# is designed solely for temporary account blocking in emergencies, such as phone loss or theft. Deleting permanent requires app access for security verification.
How do I complain to OPay?
OPay offers multiple straightforward channels for reporting complaints about app issues, transactions, or accounts in Nigeria. Users can choose the following:
- In-app Chat: Available in the Me section.
- Dial OPay customer care numbers: 0700 8888 328 or 020 18888 328
- WhatsApp: 916 599 8936
- Instagram: @opay.ng
- Facebook: @Nigeria.OPay
How do I delete my account transaction history?
You cannot delete your OPay account transaction history. OPay is prohibited by government regulations from allowing users to delete records for security, anti-money laundering compliance, and audit purposes.
OPay empowers you to hide recent transactions from the homepage with a simple toggle in settings, safeguarding privacy without altering server records. While full deletion remains off-limits due to regulatory mandates, securing your app with biometrics and downloading statements keeps your financial trail firmly in your control.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Legit.ng published an article about blocking the First Bank account. Understanding how to block a First Bank account can save you from financial loss. There are various ways to block it, including through USSD code, the mobile app, customer care, and visiting the branch.
If you lose your phone or ATM card, you need to block your First Bank account immediately. The blocking process is straightforward and will secure your account from suspicious transactions. Discover the detailed process on how to block your First Bank to stop unauthorized transactions.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.