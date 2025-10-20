Starlink price and coverage in Nigeria, and how to subscribe

The Starlink price in Nigeria includes the monthly subscription fee and the hardware cost. For personal use, the subscription is between ₦38,000 and ₦57,000 per month, depending on whether you choose the roaming option, while for business use, you pay around ₦159,000. The hardware kit costs approximately ₦590,000, and the internet speed is between 50 Mbps and 250 Mbps.

Starlink was launched in Nigeria in January 2023, and it provides satellite internet accessible in rural and urban areas. Photo: @jonathon.astephen on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Starlink was launched in Nigeria in January 2023 by SpaceX , and it provides satellite internet to even the remotest places with speeds of between 50 Mbps and 250 Mbps.

, and it provides satellite internet to even the remotest places with speeds of between 50 Mbps and 250 Mbps. You can opt for a personal or business plan, with subscription prices ranging from ₦38,000 to ₦159,000.

To subscribe to your preferred internet plan, go to the Starlink official website and provide the required details.

Starlink price in Nigeria: How much it costs to get fast satellite internet

Starlink has quickly become one of the most talked-about internet options in Nigeria. Its satellite technology offers high-speed internet to both urban and rural users, where traditional networks struggle. Here is a breakdown of what you can expect to pay for the reliable and fast satellite internet.

Starlink hardware price

The Starlink kit comprises a satellite dish, Wi-Fi router, mounting stand, and power cables. It costs approximately ₦590,000. Photo: @StarlinkInternetPhillipine on Facebook (modified by author)

To get started, you must purchase the Starlink kit, which includes:

A satellite dish

Wi-Fi router

Mounting stand

Power cables

Currently, the Starlink hardware price in Nigeria is approximately ₦590,000. This follows a reduction in hardware prices after the internet company updated its prices, effective 1 June 2025. However, the price may vary depending on the exchange rate and import charges.

Starlink monthly subscription fee

The monthly subscription fee for Starlink varies depending on the residential plan you select. The internet provider increased its subscription fee starting 1 June 2025 due to rising operational and import costs. Here are the prices of various residential plans:

Starlink plan Cost per month Standard residential ₦57,000 Mobile regional (Roam unlimited) ₦38,000 Business ₦159,000

Once you pay the monthly subscription fee after installation, you have access to unlimited high-speed internet with no data caps. Compared to traditional ISPs, Starlink is relatively expensive, but the speed and stability justify the cost, particularly for businesses, gamers, and remote workers.

Optional shipping and installation costs

Starlink offers door-to-door shipping within 2 weeks or 3 weeks after payment. The shipping fee typically ranges between ₦15,000 and ₦25,000. While you can install the kit yourself, some users hire local technicians for professional setup. This may attract an additional cost of between ₦10,000 and ₦20,000, depending on your location.

Starlink coverage in Nigeria: Which areas have the most reliable internet?

The Starlink logo appears on a smartphone screen and on a laptop computer screen in this photo illustration in Athens, Greece. Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto

Since its official launch in Nigeria in January 2023, Starlink’s satellite network has expanded rapidly, bringing fast internet to places previously lacking stable connections. Other internet providers only provided reliable services in major cities, but with Starlink, even rural areas are enjoying stable internet.

Urban coverage

Starlink provides stable connectivity in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Ibadan, Enugu, and Benin City. Subscribers in major cities can enjoy speeds between 100 Mbps and 250 Mbps, ideal for streaming, online gaming, and remote work.

Rural and remote coverage

Unlike fibre networks that focus on cities, Starlink uses satellites to reach rural communities. People living in remote states such as Taraba, Kebbi, and Borno now have access to fast internet for the first time.

Even in areas with no 4G or fibre, Starlink dishes can connect directly to orbiting satellites, making them perfect for farms, schools, and small businesses in isolated locations.

Weather and terrain impact

Although Starlink performs well across Nigeria, heavy rainfall or dense tree cover may occasionally affect signal strength. Mounting the dish in an open area ensures optimal connectivity.

A screenshot showing the Starlink subscription page. Photo: www.starlink.com

Subscribing to Starlink in Nigeria is a simple online process that takes only a few minutes. You can order the hardware kit and activate your plan directly through the official Starlink website. Once your payment is confirmed, the equipment is shipped to your address, and you can start enjoying fast satellite internet almost immediately.

Go to the Starlink official website. Enter your Nigerian physical address. This helps to confirm whether the service is available in your location. If not available, you can join the waitlist and get notified when service reaches your location. Choose your preferred Starlink plan. You can choose either a personal or a business plan. Under the personal plan, there is Residential for home connectivity and Roam for connection when you are moving around. Place your order. Click Order Now and then fill in your personal and payment details. You will need a debit or credit card that supports international payments. After payment, you will receive a confirmation email indicating your order number and expected delivery date. Receive and install your Starlink kit. Usually, the kit arrives within 21 days, and you can install it yourself using the provided setup guide and Starlink mobile app (available on Android and iOS). Activate and start browsing. Open the Starlink app, sign in with your account details, and complete activation. Your device connects automatically, and you can start browsing immediately.

Why should you opt for Starlink internet in Nigeria?

A Starlink satellite broadband antenna from SpaceX is on sale in the computer department of a store in the Victor Hugo shopping center in Valence, France. Photo: Nicolas Guyonnet

Currently, Starlink is one of the best internet solutions for Nigerians, especially those in rural areas where reliable internet access has long been a challenge. Below are some key reasons why you should consider opting for Starlink in Nigeria.

High-speed internet up to 250 Mbps : Enjoy ultra-fast speeds perfect for streaming, gaming, and remote work. This makes Starlink one of the fastest and most reliable internet options available in Nigeria.

: Enjoy ultra-fast speeds perfect for streaming, gaming, and remote work. This makes Starlink one of the fastest and most reliable internet options available in Nigeria. Nationwide availability : Starlink covers cities and rural areas, bringing internet to places traditional providers cannot reach. Whether you live in Lagos, Enugu, or a remote village, you can stay connected anywhere.

: Starlink covers cities and rural areas, bringing internet to places traditional providers cannot reach. Whether you live in Lagos, Enugu, or a remote village, you can stay connected anywhere. Unlimited data : Browse, stream, and download freely with no data caps or throttling. You’ll never have to worry about your speed slowing down after heavy usage.

: Browse, stream, and download freely with no data caps or throttling. You’ll never have to worry about your speed slowing down after heavy usage. Easy installation : The hardware is simple to set up, and the Starlink app helps you manage your connection easily. You can have your system running within minutes without needing a technician.

: The hardware is simple to set up, and the Starlink app helps you manage your connection easily. You can have your system running within minutes without needing a technician. Stable connection : Enjoy consistent performance for streaming, gaming, and online meetings without lag. It’s designed to handle multiple devices and heavy usage without interruptions.

: Enjoy consistent performance for streaming, gaming, and online meetings without lag. It’s designed to handle multiple devices and heavy usage without interruptions. Low latency: Its low-Earth orbit satellites ensure quick response times and smooth connectivity.

Is Starlink allowed in Nigeria?

Starlink is officially licensed to operate in Nigeria. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) granted it approval in 2022, and SpaceX launched the internet in January 2023, making Nigeria the first African country to authorise Starlink’s satellite internet service.

How much is Starlink in Nigeria?

The Starlink price in Nigeria includes a hardware cost of around ₦590,000 and a monthly subscription of ₦38,000 to ₦57,000 for personal use, depending on whether you choose the roaming option. The business plan costs about ₦159,000 per month.

How long does it take to get Starlink in Nigeria?

After placing your order on the official Starlink website, delivery is within 21 days, depending on your location. Once received, installation is simple and can be done the same day.

How many Starlink users are there in Nigeria?

There are several Starlink users in the country, but the exact number is unknown. The number continues to grow as more people switch to satellite internet for faster and more reliable connectivity.

The Starlink map with Ukraine is displayed on a mobile phone in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto

You can check the estimated internet speed in your area using the Starlink app or on the official Starlink website. Speeds typically range from 50 Mbps to 250 Mbps, depending on location and weather conditions. The speeds are adequate for most internet needs, including online gaming and remote working.

Is Starlink available in my area?

Starlink is available in most areas of Nigeria, including remote and rural communities. You can confirm coverage in your exact area by entering your address on the Starlink coverage map on their official website.

What is Starlink Nigeria's customer care number?

You can contact the internet provider through its dedicated customer care phone number, +2348001235240. Additionally, you can reach assistance through the official support portal or via the Starlink mobile app, where all enquiries and issues are handled online.

Who owns Starlink?

The company that provides satellite internet is owned by its parent company, SpaceX. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, launched Starlink in 2019.

Starlink's price may be higher than that of traditional internet providers, but its value lies in what it delivers. Starlink has revolutionised internet access in Nigeria by providing high-speed satellite broadband even in the most remote regions. Its unmatched reliability, speed, and coverage make it a worthwhile investment for individuals and businesses.

