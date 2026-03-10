The viral “Something Hooge” catchphrase linked to comedian Sabinus sparked major trademark disputes involving top brands

The controversy surrounding the popular catchphrase “Something Hooge,” associated with Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, has been resolved after the intervention of the President of the Practitioners of Content Creators, Skit-Makers and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN), Micheal Obinna Nwabufo.

Nwabufo, popularly known as Mike Premium, confirmed that the disputes involving the viral phrase and two major consumer brands, Peak Milk and Gala Sausage Roll, have now been settled amicably.

The PCCSIGN president had earlier initiated legal action seeking ₦1 billion in damages from FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Peak Milk, and ₦100 million from UAC Foods Limited, producers of Gala Sausage Roll.

The Nation reported that the action followed concerns over the use of elements linked to Sabinus’ creative identity and catchphrase in promotional campaigns.

Providing an update, Mike Premium explained that both matters were resolved through mutual agreement, partnership and professional engagement, bringing the legal standoff to a close, The Sun reports.

According to him, the outcome represents a positive development for Nigeria’s growing creative sector, demonstrating that intellectual property disputes can be handled through proper legal channels and dialogue.

The phrase “Something Hooge,” which gained nationwide popularity through Sabinus’ comedy skits, had earlier been filed for trademark protection with the Industrial Property Office Registry under the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

Trademark records show the phrase was filed on November 26, 2021, and accepted on December 4, 2021, covering several trademark classes including advertising and business promotion, financial and commercial affairs, and entertainment-related activities.

Mike Premium noted that registering the phrase across multiple classes helped establish it as a recognised intellectual property asset tied to Sabinus’ entertainment brand.

He stressed that the resolution underscores the need for brands and organisations to respect the intellectual property rights of creators in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital and entertainment ecosystem.

The PCCSIGN president added that the guild is increasing efforts to educate creators about protecting their ideas and formalising their businesses. He said the organisation is also encouraging structured collaborations between content creators and corporate brands.

According to him, PCCSIGN is currently developing initiatives to strengthen Nigeria’s creator economy, including intellectual property awareness programmes, industry guidelines for brand collaborations, capacity development for emerging creators, and engagements with government institutions.

“These initiatives are designed to ensure Nigerian creators can protect their ideas, negotiate fairly with brands and build sustainable careers,” he said.

Mike Premium also commended the legal teams Eko Solicitors and LawCapitol for their professionalism during the process, confirming that no further legal action is pending.

He concluded that the outcome signals a shift in Nigeria’s creative industry toward a more structured environment where intellectual property rights are recognised and respected.

