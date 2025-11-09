The pay-TV company, Canal+, the new owners of MultiChoice, has announced the addition of a new sports channel

In an exciting development for African sports fans, DStv has announced a brand-new SuperSport channel dedicated to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This comes shortly after the pay-TV platform opened access to all its channels for subscribers across all packages, a move that thrilled millions of viewers.

The new channel will begin broadcasting in December 2025, just ahead of the AFCON tournament hosted by Morocco from 21 December 2025.

Canal+ and CAF partnership seals the deal

The announcement followed a high-profile meeting between Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot and CAF President Patrice Motsepe at SuperSport’s Studio 6 in Johannesburg.

The event marked a major milestone for the newly merged Canal+–MultiChoice group, which secured the broadcast rights to the prestigious African football tournament.

According to Mignot, the broadcasts will be available in English, French, Portuguese, and selected African indigenous languages, ensuring wide accessibility for diverse audiences across the continent.

“Our newly forged merger with MultiChoice has already unlocked opportunities and benefits for our customers,” Mignot said.

“This year’s AFCON Morocco 2025 is a perfect example of how we’re combining expertise to deliver unprecedented coverage and fan experience.”

He added that offering multilingual commentary is a key strategy to deepen Canal+’s connection with African audiences. “Our subscribers will be part of the most spectacular celebration of African football,” Mignot said.

Canal+ completes takeover of MultiChoice

This announcement comes on the heels of Canal+’s official takeover of MultiChoice on 22 September 2025, following the fulfilment of all regulatory conditions.

The French media giant had gradually increased its stake since first acquiring 6.5% in October 2020, eventually surpassing the 35% threshold that triggered a mandatory buyout offer.

Canal+ offered R125 per share for remaining stock, valuing MultiChoice at roughly R55 billion. The deal marks one of the largest media mergers in Africa, positioning the new group as a continental entertainment powerhouse.

New channels, new content, and a broader vision

In an October interview, Mignot revealed that the merger will significantly expand DStv’s content library, combining Canal+’s rich catalogue of European content with MultiChoice’s African productions.

He disclosed that Canal+ produces about 4,000 hours of African content annually in up to 15 languages, which will now complement MultiChoice’s 6,000 hours of locally produced shows.

Together, the platform will deliver nearly 10,000 hours of fresh content yearly in 20 to 35 languages.

“This collaboration will create a catalogue of over 100,000 hours of high-quality programming in the next decade,” Mignot said.

French football and more on DStv

As part of the new partnership, DStv subscribers can now enjoy live French Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches every weekend on SuperSport.

Up to three games per week will be broadcast, showcasing stars like Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and rising sensation Désiré Doué.

SuperSport said the expanded lineup reflects the company’s renewed commitment to making premium global sports accessible to African audiences.

“Football fans are in for an unforgettable experience, from AFCON to Ligue 1, all on one platform,” the network said.

MultiChoice begins testing weekly subscriptions

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice, owners of DStv and GOtv, has begun piloting weekly subscription plans in Uganda, which will launch in other markets soon if the trial proves successful.

MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela, disclosed that the pay-TV company introduced weekly subscriptions seven weeks ago and that it should have a good idea of the trial's success in the next six months.

According to reports, the trial wants to align subscription periods with customers’ cash flows.

