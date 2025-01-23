Plate number verification online: how to confirm vehicle verification in Nigeria

Vehicle plate number verification is essential for many reasons, including fraud detection, compliance with the law, and enhancing road safety. In Nigeria, with the advancement of technology, you can conveniently do vehicle plate number verification online, saving the hassle of physically visiting concerned offices. How do you do it online, and are there alternative methods?

Confirming and keeping your vehicle registration number is a requirement by law in Nigeria. This might seem challenging to do on your own, especially if you are a first-time vehicle owner, but it is straightforward on an online government agency platform. You can verify your plate number online or offline through SMS.

How to do plate number verification online

How do I verify my vehicle registration in Nigeria? You can verify your vehicle plate number on the Federal Road Safety Corps’ official website. The Federal Road Safety Corps is a Nigerian government agency mandated to regulate, enforce, and coordinate road traffic and safety management activities.

While there are multiple options for plate number verification, the online option is the most convenient. You can do it wherever you are as long as you can access the internet. Before you commence the process, you will require the following details:

Number for Vehicle Registration (VRN).

Number for Vehicle Identification (VIN).

Number of the chassis.

Engine number.

Details of the owner’s identity.

Below is a step-by-step guide for vehicle registration verification in Nigeria.

Visit the official website of FRSC and locate the Verify Number Plate section. Enter the vehicle registration number you want to verify. You may be required to complete a security Captcha to confirm you are human. Click submit to complete the verification process. After some processing time, the results will be displayed on the screen. Review the results. Confirm the correctness of the results obtained with the information you already have. The information you should focus on includes:

Vehicle make and model

Year of registration

Ownership details

Registration status

How to do plate number verification offline

If you do not have internet access or a smart device, do not worry; you can use the SMS option to verify vehicle plate numbers. The FRSC’s USSD code for plate number verification is 33324. Below is a straightforward procedure for plate number verification via SMS.

Go to create a message on your phone and compose a message with the vehicle registration number as the text. Enter 33324 as the message’s address number. Send the message, and you will receive an SMS on your phone with information about the vehicle. Check whether the results obtained match the information you have about the vehicle.

Why is vehicle plate number verification important?

Are you hesitant to do plate number verification and wondering why it is important? Several reasons make it an important exercise that you should not avoid. Below are reasons why you should regularly do plate number verification.

It is an easy way to avoid vehicle-associated fraud. Plate verification can ensure that there is no plate duplication or criminal dealings associated with your vehicle.

Be a law-abiding citizen. Vehicle plate number verification is required in Nigerian traffic laws, so you should conduct it in compliance.

Confirmation of details during vehicle ownership transfer. Do not risk purchasing a stolen vehicle; you can use plate verification methods to confirm ownership details.

Keeping accurate information about your vehicle. Your vehicle’s records must always match the information in the national database; therefore, plate verification can reveal inconsistencies, which you can correct.

Enhanced safety on the road. Legally registered vehicles can improve security and road safety.

How can I check the ownership of a vehicle in Nigeria?

How you check plate numbers to know a vehicle owner depends on whether you want to do it online or offline. To know the ownership of a vehicle in Nigeria, search the vehicle’s plate number on the Federal Road Safety Corps online platform. Alternatively, you can send the vehicle’s plate number to 33324.

What is the app that verifies vehicle ownership in Nigeria?

While FRSC offers the most reliable platform for verifying a vehicle’s plate number, some apps not associated with the organisation also provide vehicle information. Apps such as ConfirmMe and VerifyMe Nigeria claim to offer vehicle verification services.

What should I do if I notice discrepancies during plate number registration?

If you obtain results that are inconsistent with your vehicle information, you should immediately contact FRSC. You can either visit their offices or reach them through their official contacts.

Email: info@frsc.gov.ng

info@frsc.gov.ng Phone: 0700 2255 3772, 122

You can find information about a vehicle license expiry by checking its plate number on the following websites:

National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS).

National Vehicle Registry of Nigeria (VREG).

Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS).

What information can I get from a vehicle plate number verification?

Plate number verification can reveal a lot of information about a vehicle, including its date of registration, registration number, chassis number, owner information, insurance status, license validity, and inspection details.

Are there any fees associated with vehicle plate number verification in Nigeria?

Plate number verification on the official FRSC platforms is not costly. You require internet access for online verification, and for SMS verification, airtime may be deducted.

Who has the right to check vehicle documents in Nigeria?

The Federal Road Safety Corps and police check vehicles’ documents. The FRSC maintains road safety, while police carry out law enforcement and can perform routine vehicle checks.

How often should I verify my vehicle plate number?

You can do plate verification whenever you want. However, ensure you do it when buying or driving a used vehicle.

The FRSC vehicle plate number verification online platform reveals information about a vehicle’s registration, license status, and inspection details. Alternatively, you can obtain the same information through offline options such as SMS or visiting the FRSC office in person. Plate number verification is a significant undertaking that helps you avoid vehicle-associated fraud.

