Toga party checklist: Complete guide on how to throw the ultimate toga party

A toga party is a Greco-Roman-themed costume party where attendees wear a garment inspired by ancient Roman clothing with sandals. Toga parties have become an iconic gathering in popular culture and a staple college party theme. This ultimate toga party checklist will guide you through everything.

Key takeaways

Toga party ideas focus on the Ancient Rome vibe.

These parties are associated with keg parties.

Attendees typically tend to be college or university students.

The costume for a toga party is normally made from a bed sheet .

. The costumes, party games, and other entertainment often adhere to the Roman or Greek theme.

Ultimate toga party checklist

Throwing a toga party is a fun and timeless way to celebrate with friends while embracing the spirit of ancient Rome and Greece. Here is a toga party checklist to help you plan a successful party.

Category Items Attire and accessories White sheets, safety pins, laurel wreaths, sandals, gold jewellery Decorations Pillars, white and gold curtains, fake ivy, candles, Roman banners Food and drinks Grapes, olives, cheese, bread, meat skewers, wine, goblets Entertainment Classical music, drinking games, trivia, gladiator contests Other essentials Invitations, extra togas, cleaning supplies, backup playlist

Toga party invitation

A great and unforgettable toga party starts with an compelling invitation. Here are some creative ways to invite your guests:

Scroll invitations: Write your party details on a piece of paper, roll it up like an ancient scroll, and tie it with a ribbon.

Write your party details on a piece of paper, roll it up like an ancient scroll, and tie it with a ribbon. Gold-sealed letters : Print or write your invitations on fancy paper, then fold them and seal them with a gold sticker or wax seal.

: Print or write your invitations on fancy paper, then fold them and seal them with a gold sticker or wax seal. Digital invitations : Create a fun invitation using an online design tool with Roman-style fonts, laurel wreaths, and gold accents. Send it via email or social media.

: Create a fun invitation using an online design tool with Roman-style fonts, laurel wreaths, and gold accents. Send it via email or social media. Hand-delivered grapes : Attach a small note with the party details to a bunch of grapes and hand-deliver them to your guests.

: Attach a small note with the party details to a bunch of grapes and hand-deliver them to your guests. Coin or medallion invites: Print your invitation on round, gold-coloured paper to look like ancient Roman coins.

Attire and accessories

Throwing a toga party is a fun and timeless way to celebrate with friends while embracing the spirit of ancient Rome and Greece.

Toga parties are inspired by Ancient Roman fashion, but with a fun, party-friendly twist. Here is what you and your guests should wear:

The toga

Toga is the main outfit for a toga-themed party. It is a large piece of fabric, usually a white sheet, wrapped around the body. Men usually leave one shoulder uncovered, while women can cover both shoulders. If wrapping a sheet feels tricky, you can buy a ready-made toga costume.

Fasteners and belts

To keep your toga from falling off, use safety pins or fabric tape to hold it in place. You can also tie a belt, rope, or sash around your waist to make it more secure and stylish.

For a toga party, the best shoes to wear are sandals or gladiator-style shoes because they match the ancient Roman look. Avoid modern sneakers, but if needed, go for simple ones that blend in with your outfit.

Headpieces

A laurel wreath is the most common headpiece for a toga party, made from real or fake leaves. It was worn by Roman leaders as a symbol of victory, and you can buy one or make your own. You can also decide to wear a gold crown or a decorative headband instead.

Jewellery and accessories

For a toga party, gold jewellery is the best choice since Romans loved wearing it. You can wear bracelets, bangles, necklaces, rings, or arm cuffs to add a fancy look. A gold belt or sash can also make your outfit look more stylish and complete the Roman look.

Toga party decorations

Setting the right atmosphere is key to making your toga party feel like a grand Roman or Greek celebration. Here are some fun and easy decoration ideas:

White and gold fabrics

White and gold are the signature colours of a toga party because it matches the style of ancient Rome and Greece. Use white fabric to cover tables, chairs, or walls to make the place look like an ancient Roman palace. You can also gold decorations like ribbons, balloons, or tablecloths to make it feel fancy.

Columns and pillars

Columns and pillars make your toga party feel like an ancient Roman palace.

Statues and busts

Place small statues or pictures of Roman emperors, Greek gods, or famous warriors around the party space. You can buy mini statues or print out images and stick them on cardboard. This makes the party feel more like an ancient celebration.

Golden goblets and tableware

Golden goblets and tableware make your toga party feel luxurious and royal. Use gold-coloured cups, plates, and utensils to match the ancient Roman theme. Add plastic or disposable gold tableware and pair them with white tablecloths and candles.

Roman banners

Roman banners add a bold and festive touch to your toga party. Use red and gold fabric or paper to create banners with Roman symbols or Latin phrases. Hang them on walls, doorways, or above tables to enhance the ancient Roman feel.

Grapevine garlands

Grapevine garlands are a perfect way to add a natural, Roman-inspired touch to your toga party. In Ancient Rome, grapes were a symbol of wealth and celebration. You can use fake or real grapevine garlands to decorate doorways, tables, and walls.

Laurel wreaths

Laurel wreaths are a simple way to make your toga party feel more authentic.

Laurel wreaths are a simple way to make your toga party feel more real. Hang them on walls, doors, or chairs, or use them as headpieces for guests. You can make them from fake leaves or paper.

Toga party foods and drinks

Toga party food and drinks all depend on how formal you want your event to be. Here are some delicious options to include:

Grapes and cheese

Grapes and cheese are a simple yet delicious snack that fits perfectly with a toga party. Ancient Romans often enjoyed fresh grapes along with different types of cheese during their feasts. This combination is easy to eat and gives guests a true Roman dining experience.

Figs and olives

Figs and olives were also popular foods in Ancient Rome and they are great toga party snacks. Figs are sweet and soft when eaten together with cheese and nuts. Olives can be served plain or with olive oil and herbs.

Flatbreads and dips

Flatbreads are soft, chewy, and easy to eat. You can serve them with dips like hummus, tzatziki, or olive oil for extra flavour. Cut the bread into small pieces so guests can grab and dip easily.

Wine and grape juice

Wine and grape juice are perfect drinks for a toga party as they fit the ancient Greek and Roman theme.

Wine was among the most famous drinks in Ancient Rome, also enjoyed at feasts and celebrations. For a toga party, serve red or white wine in goblets to match the Roman theme. For a non-alcoholic option, grape juice is a perfect substitute that still fits the theme.

Honey cakes or pastries

Honey cakes were a popular Roman dessert, made with flour, eggs, butter, and sweet honey. You can serve simple honey cakes, baklava, or honey-drizzled pastries for a tasty toga party treat.

Cocktails

Cocktails add a fun and refreshing touch to your toga party. Grape juice, orange juice, and soda can be used to make fruity cocktails. Serve drinks in golden cups or goblets to match the party theme and make your guests feel like Roman royalty.

Toga party games and entertainment

A great toga party needs fun games and entertainment to keep guests engaged. Here are some simple games and activities to keep guests entertained:

Toga fashion contest

This is a fun game where guests show off their best toga outfits. Everyone can use sheets, fabric, or scarves to create their toga style. Guests can vote for their favourites, or you can choose a judge and award prizes for the best-dressed, most creative, or funniest toga outfit.

Gladiator duels

Gladiator duels are a fun and silly way to bring Ancient Rome to life at your toga party! Guests can battle each other using inflatable swords, pool noodles, or rolled-up towels. The goal can be to knock the other person off balance or make them drop their weapon.

Trivia challenge

A trivia challenge is a common and fitting activity for a toga party theme.

A trivia challenge is a fun game where guests answer trivia questions about ancient Rome, Greece, or mythology. Players can play alone or in teams. The person or team with the most correct answers wins a small prize.

Who am I?

This is a classic game where you write the name of a character and stick it to the forehead of the contestant. Now, they have to go around the room asking "yes or no" questions to find out who they are.

Truth or Dare

This classic party game gets a fun toga party twist. Players take turns choosing "Truth" or "Dare", but all questions and challenges should fit the Roman theme.

Olympic games

The Olympic games are a fun and active event where guests compete in simple challenges, just like in ancient Greece. You can set up races, like a running race or a relay race, where teams take turns running to the finish line. Other fun ideas include tug-of-war, a frisbee throw or a long jump.

Roman movies

Create the perfect toga party atmosphere by playing various classic Greek and Roman films. Choose movies with characters dressed in togas or ancient battle armour to match the theme. Some of the best options include Cleopatra, Spartacus, and Centurion.

Charades

A group of young friends playing charades while drinking beer and having fun at home.

Charades is a fun, no-talking game where players act out words or phrases while others guess. For a toga party, keep the theme Roman. Write charade ideas on slips of paper and have players pick one to act out.

Greek and Roman-style music

To set the mood for your toga party, play Greek and Roman-inspired tracks in the background. Choose instrumental harp, flute, and lyre music to create an ancient vibe.

What do I wear to a toga party?

You should wear a toga, which is a large sheet of fabric draped around your body like a dress. Complement the look with a belt, sandals, or a laurel wreath, which is a headband made of leaves, to complete the ancient Roman look.

What is the point of a toga party?

A toga party is a costume party where people dress up in togas, inspired by ancient Roman clothing. They are mostly for fun and social interaction and often include drinking and games with a Greco-Roman theme.

Are toga parties still a thing?

Toga parties are still popular, especially at colleges, birthdays, and theme events. People enjoy them because they are easy to dress for, fun, and bring a unique ancient Roman or Greek vibe to any celebration.

Why is it called toga?

It is called a toga because that was the name of the loose, draped clothing worn by ancient Romans. The name originates from the verb "tegere," meaning "to cover" in Latin.

A toga party is all about having fun with friends, dressing up, and enjoying good food and music. With the above Toga party checklist, you can throw an amazing party that everyone will remember.

