Mimi Okeren, celebrity stylist, revealed that his muse’s custom-made gown took four months and cost N10 million

According to the fashion illustrator, the gown's fabric was hand-painted and beaded, showcasing luxury and meticulous craftsmanship

Reactions to the outfit were mixed, with some netizens thinking the attire's photo shoot was for Mimi Okeren’s wedding

Celebrity stylist and fashion illustrator Mimi Okeren has unveiled a jaw-dropping ensemble that has set the fashion scene abuzz, not just for its craftsmanship but for its staggering cost.

Mimi Okeren’s N10M masterpiece: a regal blend of art, luxury, and four months of meticulous craftsmanship. Photo credit: Mimi Okeren

According to him, the custom-made gown, worn by a muse identified simply as Flora, took over four months to create and cost a whopping N10 million.

The million-dollar look fit for royalty

Flora’s dress is a rich gold and blue ensemble with intricate beadwork, structured puffed sleeves, and a corset-style bodice. The design features layered, tiered panels for depth and movement, with floral appliqués at the hem. A matching gele also completes the regal look. Mimi Okeren, not one to be outdone, styled himself in an equally striking outfit: a tailored grey and gold asymmetrical jacket with blue accents, intricate embellishments on one shoulder, and a draped blue sash. He paired this with gold trousers, blue footwear, and a coordinating cap, bringing his signature fusion of tradition and modernity to life.

From inspiration to creation

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Okeren shared the inspiration behind the ambitious design.

“This dress was inspired by a wallflower pattern I had initially seen. I decided to translate it into a custom beaded fabric, draped on Flora as styled by me. The fabric was hand-painted and beaded. It took more than 4 months to achieve this, together with my partner, Ovens," he said.

The time-consuming craftsmanship, which included hand-beading and detailed embroidery, explains the jaw-dropping cost.

"It cost 10 million naira to style this outfit on her," he added.

Mimi Okeren took to Instagram to unveil the outfits, captioning a video post:

"On this very day, I, @mimiokeren1, King of Creativity, have decided to start this beautifully crafted, amazing journey of duo styling with this super-talented and beautiful queen @mizgabbie in good health, blessings, and greatness. Cheers to the newest duo on this gram."

View the outfit video here

More photos here

Reactions trail concept

While the post was met with admiration from fellow designers and fashion lovers, it also left some netizens confused, with many assuming it was Mimi Okeren’s wedding photoshoot with Flora.

From vision to reality: Mimi Okeren unveils a N10M luxury gown that took four months of artistry and skill. Photo credit: Mimi Okeren

Some reactions included: Emmynyu reacted:

"absolutely gorgeous 😍👏"

bugatti_tamsel wrote:

"you look gorgeous 😍"

cyndels_adaumuoji stated:

"Shows Nigerians don't read to understand before jumping into conclusions."

i_am_mhoriz said:

"Abeg wetin dey happen????"

Uchendu36 commented:

"Very creative hands. This designer is so amazing, the both dressed are well crafted."

Glortoguegbu said:

"Your outfit is dope though!"

Mimi Okeren on Bobrisky’s winning dress

In a related development, celebrity stylist Mimi Okeren revealed that Bobrisky’s black outfit, which won the Best-Dressed Female award at Eniola Ajao’s Ajakaju movie premiere, cost N5 million. He designed and completed the dress in under 24 hours after Bobrisky contacted him a day before the event.

Okeren shared that his love for black inspired the outfit, emphasising that fashion is an art beyond gender. Despite controversies surrounding Bobrisky’s win, he believes the attention has positively spotlighted his brand.

The stylist, known for his innovative designs, previously crafted a costume using wood, showcasing his creativity.

