An American-based lawyer, Owolabi Salis, became the first Nigerian to travel to space, alongside five other astronauts.

Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, launched its 13th human spaceflight, the NS-33 mission, marking another milestone in commercial space travel.

Owolabi Salis becomes the first Nigerian to travel to space as part of Blue Origin's NS-33 mission. Photo: Blue Origin

According to Space in Africa, the flight took place on June 29, 2025 and carried six passengers, including Chief Owolabi Salis.

Others in the flight include Allie Kuehner, Carl Kuehner, Jim Sitkin, Freddie Rescigno, Jr., and Leland Larson.

With the flight, Salis became the first Nigerian to journey into space, which took off from the company’s West Texas site.

The report stated that the 10-minute suborbital mission made a safe return from its takeoff point.

It added:

“(The flight) soared past the Kármán line (100 km / 62 miles) to reach an apogee of 105.2 km (345,044 feet), offering the crew a breathtaking view of Earth and a life-changing experience of weightlessness.”

Hailing from Ikorodu, Lagos, Salis said:

“This mission is more than just a trip into space, it’s a spiritual journey, a call to inspire future generations.”

Furthermore, Salis’ flight marked a key moment for Nigeria and Africa, demonstrating growing participation in space endeavours.

An American-based lawyer, Owolabi Salis, becomes the first Nigerian to travel to space, alongside five other astronauts. Photo: Blue Origin

Reactions trail first Nigerian on space

Salis’s safe return sparked celebrations in Nigeria, with many hailing him as a national hero.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Lawal Aobafemi said:

"A good safe journey to the space,a hilarious return back to the surface heart with pleasant joy and happiness sir....Amin."

'Banjo Banjoko said:

"Barrister Chief Owolabi Salis Fakus Fakunmoju Fakus. The well known Ikorodu born, Lagos state LEADER,human right activist, human development prophet, gubernatorial candidate, Boy Scout leader, traditionalist, philanthropist and lover of peace."

Idris Abbey Nojeem said:

"Congratulations to you chief Owolabi Salis imo Fanimoku Fakus... a wealthy and generous Philanthropist.. it not new to you when you once said you had traveled more than 75% c ok countries on earth. Sir, congratulations to you once more."

