A Nigerian man has shared his experience after visiting the engineering faculty of a Nigerian university.

According to the man, the engineering faculty is not contributing anything significant to production in the country.

He noted that neither the professors nor the students are able to fix a damaged generator which spoiled.

According to him, he was in the engineering faculty when their generator got damaged and not even the professors could do anything about it.

He said:

"We have a lot of universities and polytechnics, yet we are not producing anything. See faculty of engineering here, they are not producing anything. I was in this faculty some ago, when the faculty generator had issues, none of the professors of mechanical engineering, petroleum, none of them could fix it. Why is it faculty of engineering if just the power plant had fault and could not be fixed?"

Reactions as man shares his experience in a Nigerian university

@Jonehmk said:

"What's this one talking about? Are Professors meant to be Technicians?"

@dammygtnet said:

"It’s sad but it’s the situation we have found ourselves. We are too bookish but zero application."

Source: Legit.ng