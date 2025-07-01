On his traditional wedding day, a Nigerian groom, who is a football lover, did something unexpected

The groom, a fan of Inter Miami player Lionel Messi, watched one of his matches at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Mixed reactions followed the groom's action, with some people labelling it a red flag and a disrespect to his bride, while others defended him

A groom has triggered reactions online over what he was captured doing at his traditional wedding.

The wedding photographer posted the clip on TikTok with the caption, "When Messi has a match same day and time with your Traditional marriage."

A groom was captured watching a game of football on his phone. Photo Credit: @m3cube_media

The caption of the clip shared by @m3cube_media suggested that the groom is a die-hard fan of football star Lionel Messi, who currently plays for American club Inter Miami.

In the clip, the groom smiled as he watched Messi in action via his smartphone. His bride, seated by his side, smiled as the camera zoomed in on her.

Inter Miami were eliminated after a four-nil defeat in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup by a dominant Paris Saint-Germain side.

She, however, seemed uninterested in what her groom did. Some social media users blasted the groom for his action, which they described as disrespectful to the bride and a red flag.

A groom watches Messi play at the FIFA Club World Cup. Photo Credit: @m3cube_media

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail groom's action

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to what the groom did at his wedding below:

Callmejoy said:

"Until them go leave children for school because of match then it won’t be funny. Just Dey laugh now."

Missbillz said:

"I can actually do this on my wedding day and I’m a girl, I can’t miss any Real Madrid match."

FIKAYOMI❤️😊 said:

"If my wife Dey labor and Barcelona get UCL final omo I go watch the match ooo…whereas we can born another baby."

big_emax said:

"I’m a real football fan but even if nw Chelsea Dey play champion league final, I won’t try this, is so much disrespectful."

DBrightPhones said:

"Wife wey understand he man Dey smile u Dey comment section come Dey cry 😢 Dey shout red flag."

LegitGlobalLinks 🇳🇬 said:

"Make Barca no get match for my wedding de o cause that wedding fit no hold o… or Barca go lose hmmm… Mc and Dj no go see balance."

CAKE NURSE said:

"If Arsenal dey play Champions League and they win on my wedding day bros nor vex we go gather watch that ball."

JACKIE💚🤍 said:

"Red flag 🚩 red flag 😏😏 if e reach una turn mk una leave the man 🙄 any small thing na red flag."

LOLA🎀🌼☮️ said:

"Red flag keh 😒 me and him go watch the match together 😂 Infact I go pray make him club win that day."

