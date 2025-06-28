A man whose friend was a passenger in an Air India flight scheduled to fly to Bangkok shared a photo of what was found on the wings of the plane

According to the man identified as Rajnesh Choudhary, his friend, Hanshi Paramjeet Singh, used his phone to capture what he saw

After the photo was shown to the aircraft pilot, he decided to delay the flight and the ground crew was called for intervention

An Air India flight bound for Bangkok was delayed for several hours after a passenger discovered something on the aircraft's wing.

According to a video and photos shared on Instagram by a man identified as Rajnesh Choudhary, the flight was delayed for hours, and the aircraft was later changed.

Rajnesh Choudhary said his friend captured the photos of the bird nest on the wing of the airplane. Photo credit: Instagram/Rajnesh Choudhary and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Rajnesh said his friend captured a photo of a bird's nest on one of the wings of the aircraft and showed it to the cabin crew.

When the photo of the nest was shown to the airplane's pilot, he decided to delay the flight so the nest could be removed.

Rajnesh said:

"Mumbai to Bangkok Air India Flight AI2354 Departure time 7:45am delayed to take off more than 3 hours. My friend Hanshi Paramjeet singh clicked a picture and showed to air hostess. One Bird nest picked out. Air hostess took his phone and shown to pilot the pictures which he had taken on Samsung phone."

According to Rajnesh, a ground crew was called and the nest was cleared, though the airplane was later changed as the airline didn't want to take chances days after a fatal crash of Flight AI117, which killed 241 onboard.

He said:

"Pilot took excellent dicision to do the technical test by calling the ground staff. Foreign particles of Bird nest grass and hard sticks were removed by technical staff. Air India took dicision not use the same Aircraft now all passengers are brought back to Airport Mumbai terminal 2 for change of Aircraft, which will take off at 12 pm."

He prayed for a safe flight, noting that his karate team was heading to Thailand for a sports championship.

His words:

"Our Karate Team is going to Thailand open international karate championship. I pray to God for happy and safe journey."

The video he posted showed the ground crew climbing the wing of the aircraft to remove the nest.

Ground crew are seen removing a bird nest from the wing of an Air India plane scheduled for a flight to Bangkok, Thailand. photo credit: Instagram/Rajnesh Choudhary.

Watch the video below:

