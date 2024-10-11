SunTrust bank USSD code, BIC code, online banking and customer service

SunTrust Bank is a privately held Commercial Bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2001. The financial institution has revolutionised banking with its convenient USSD code service. With the SunTrust bank USSD code, you can access banking services without an internet connection. This post expounds more on the SunTrust bank USSD code, BIC code, and their efficient customer service options.

Since its establishment, SunTrust Bank has improved its technology and adopted the latest technologies for better customer service. Its USSD code, BIC code, and online banking services make it a top choice for efficient banking solutions.

SunTrust bank USSD code

The financial institution has enabled customers to transact using USSD on their phones. The SunTrust USSD code is *5230#. This service allows you to check your balance, transfer funds, pay bills, and buy airtime without the internet or data.

To use the USSD code, your mobile number must be linked to your SunTrust account, and you will need to set a unique PIN for transaction security. Here are all the Nigerian financial institution's USSD codes.

Transactions SunTrust Bank USSD Code Default code *5230# Check account balance *5230# > select the "check balance" option Airtime top-up for self *5230*amount# Airtime top-up for others *5230*phone number*amount# Fund transfer to SunTrust Bank account *5230*recipient’s account number*amount# Fund transfer to other bank account *5230*recipient’s account number*amount# Check/Retrieve BVN *565*0#

SunTrust Bank transfer code

The SunTrust Bank USSD transfer code makes transferring funds incredibly easy and convenient. For a Fund Transfer to a SunTrust Bank account, dial *5230*recipient’s account number*amount# on your mobile phone.

The process for transferring Money to Other Bank Accounts is equally straightforward. Dial *5230*the recipient’s account number*amount#, and the funds will be transferred to the recipient's account at any bank in Nigeria.

SunTrust Bank USSD code for buying airtime

For your line, dial *5230*amount to recharge#. Consequently, SunTrust gives you the option to recharge airtime for others.

To recharge for others, dial *5230*amount*phone number#. For instance, if you want to buy N400 airtime for a friend whose phone number is 080123456789, dial *5230*400*080123456789#.

SunTrust Bank airtime recharge by mobile app

If you have the SunTrust mobile app installed on your phone, you can easily top up airtime with a few taps on your screen. Here is how to do it.

Launch the SunTrust app and navigate to the “Airtime” button. Enter the necessary information, such as the phone number and amount you want to recharge. Lastly, enter your PIN to authenticate the process.

How to activate SunTrust Bank USSD code

Before activation, you should ensure you have a SunTrust bank account. If not, visit a branch to open one. Below is a stepwise approach to activating the USSD code.

Link your mobile number. This number will be used for USSD transactions, alerts, and OTPs. Dial *5230# on the phone number linked to your account to start the registration process. Next, provide details like your account number, personal identification, and mobile number as guided. Create a PIN for your transactions. Choose one that is easy to remember but difficult for others to guess. Once registered, you will receive confirmation that your USSD banking is activated.

What is the bank identification code for SunTrust?

The BIC (Bank Identifier Code) for SunTrust Bank Nigeria is SNTRUS3AXXX. This code ensures funds are directed to the correct bank for international transactions.

Usually, the SWIFT code/BIC can be found in your bank account statements. The “SNTRUS3A” represents the unique bank code for SunTrust Bank Nigeria. Conversely, the “XXX:” part indicates that the code is for the bank’s head office branch.

SunTrust online banking

SunTrust Bank Nigeria provides a robust online banking platform that gives customers 24/7 access to their accounts. SunTrust’s online banking lets you manage your finances, check your account balance, transfer funds, and pay bills securely from any internet-enabled device.

SunTrust Bank offers various account types with unique features, catering to various customer needs, whether for daily transactions, savings, or financial management. Here are some of the account types you can easily access through SunTrust online banking.

Current Account: A charge-free account option.

A charge-free account option. Personal Account: Offers fantastic banking services.

Offers fantastic banking services. Ihsan Savings: This is part of the financial institution's ethical banking offerings.

This is part of the financial institution's ethical banking offerings. Kiddies Account: Ethical banking tailored for children.

Ethical banking tailored for children. Student Account: Designed to help young students manage their finances.

Designed to help young students manage their finances. Smart 24/7 Account: This is a mobile-focused account for upwardly mobile youth.

SunTrust Bank customer service

SunTrust Bank is dedicated to offering exceptional customer service to ensure its clients have a smooth banking experience. Customers can access support through multiple channels, which are shared below.

Physical address: Oladele Olashore Street, Off Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigeria

Oladele Olashore Street, Off Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigeria Phone: 02-01-2802143, 02-01-2802144

02-01-2802143, 02-01-2802144 Email: helpdesk@suntrustng.com

helpdesk@suntrustng.com Facebook: @SunTrustNG

@SunTrustNG X (Twitter): @suntrustng

@suntrustng LinkedIn: SunTrust Bank Nigeria Ltd

The SunTrust Bank USSD code offers a seamless and flexible way to manage your finances on the go. Its easy-to-use interface lets customers access key banking services like fund transfers, bill payments, and airtime purchases directly from their mobile phones.

