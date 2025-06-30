Peter Obi has broken the status quo as he created the third force in Nigeria's political scene following his performance in the 2023 election

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, political permutations are taking shape and opposition leaders are coming together to form a coalition to sack President Bola Tinubu

ADA has emerged as a new political party for the coalition, but analysis has shown that Peter Obi may not join the coalition party

Peter Obi's chances of joining the new political party may not be as certain as the opposition train seeking to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, wish. This is due to a number of factors surrounding the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 poll.

This is due to several factors surrounding the former governor of Anambra State, as well as the building of stories around the new political party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA). All these are the permutations ahead of the next general election.

Peter Obi may not join the new political party of the coalition movement Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Some of these factors are explained below:

Peter Obi's promise to his supporters

Obi recently informed his supporters that he will not be dumping the Labour Party and that he will be running again on the platform in the 2027 election.

When he was asked which party he would be running in the 2027 election, the presidential hopeful affirmed that: “I will continue to run in the Labour Party. I’m a member of the Labour Party.”

Thus, if the former governor of Anambra decided to join the opposition party, he would be going against his words, and that may tarnish his integrity. It would also be a point of reference for the ruling party to campaign against him.

Atiku's presidential ambition

The fact that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambition in the 2027 election is still making headlines may prevent Peter Obi from joining the coalition movement. It is also important to note that Atiku started the campaign for a coalition to defeat Tinubu and the ruling APC in the 2027 election.

Thus, joining the new political party, ADA, may hinder Peter Obi's chances of contesting the presidency in the 2027 election, as Atiku may likely get the ticket of the new political party.

Reasons Peter Obi may not join the coalition movement party Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi's supporters desire

The former presidential candidate has a fanbase that only wanted to see him as the president, and not the vice president that is being talked about. Although Obi was a running mate to Atiku in the 2019 election, but tested his political strength in the 2023 election.

Obi made a strong statement in the 2023 election, and the outcome of the election has given him and his supporters the confidence that he can win the election on his own if they work harder.

Analyst comments on Obi and 2027 election

Okanlawon Gaffar, a political analyst, in an interview with Legit.ng, was of the view that Obi should not accept any position below the presidency, citing his performance in the 2027 election.

He said:

"I don't think it is politically wise for Obi not to contest the 2027 election, at least, he had a nice outing in the 2023 election, so, I will suggest he give it another shot in the 2027 election."

Peter Obi knocks Tinubu for travelling abroad

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been criticised over an alleged plan to travel abroad on a personal vacation.

Peter Obi, Tinubu's opponent in the 2023 election, made the claim while criticising the recent announcement that the president will be travelling to the Caribbean nation.

According to the presidency, Tinubu will be having a state visit to Saint Lucia to strengthen African nations' engagement and to attend the 17th summit of the BRIC nations in Brazil.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng