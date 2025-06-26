Pramukh Nanda, an Indian automobile dealer, was among those killed in the Air India plane crash on June 12, 2025, shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's airport

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, Pramukh was travelling to London alongside his wife, Neha, and their young son, Pravesh

Pramukh, a top automobile dealer, was travelling with his wife and son to London for the graduation ceremony of his older son, Pratham, five days after his 48th birthday.

Following the crash, Pratham, 22, and Pramukh’s elderly parents battled with the unimaginable loss.

Friends stated that the 22-year-old was in deep shock and found himself now responsible for his father’s automobile company in four cities across the country.

The sudden demise of the Pramukh and his loved ones sent shockwaves through the automobile trade and their vast network of associates.

Pramukh was part of the Cargo Group, with ties to Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Tata Commercial.

The chairman of the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA), Gujarat, Pranav Shah, said:

“He was a pillar of knowledge and support within the automobile sector, not just in Gujarat but across the country. Their business journey was marked by consistent growth and innovation."

Hitendra Nanavati, a council member of FADA, Gujarat, said:

"Not just the family, but the entire automotive industry in Gujarat is feeling the loss. Pramukh was a second-generation entrepreneur with operations spanning Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan. He came from a deeply respected business lineage.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

