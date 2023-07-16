TAJBank USSD code: how to transfer funds or check your balance

TAJBank Limited is Nigeria's second non-interest bank, operating under Islamic banking principles, established in Nigeria with its headquarters in Abuja. TAJBank offers its users the flexibility of mobile phone banking through its USSD code. The TAJBank USSD code is a convenient and secure way for banking and mobile money transaction services.

The TAJBank code enables customers to have easy and quick access to banking services in Nigeria. With the USSD code, you can perform a variety of tasks, such as checking your account balance, transferring money, and paying bills in the comfort of your phone anywhere, anytime.

TAJBank USSD

The transfer code is a unique code created by TAJBank for transferring money from one TAJBank account to another. The TAJBank USSD code for mobile banking in Nigeria is *898#.

If you want to use the TAJBank transfer code, dial the USSD for TAJBank on the mobile phone number you used to register your TAJBank account (Sim Card). With this code, you can carry out various transactions anywhere, anytime, without the need to visit TAJBank’s physical location.

What can you use the TAJBank transfer code for?

Below is a list of various transactions you can perform using the TAJBank mobile banking USSD code *898#. They include:

Transfer money to a TAJBank account or other banks in Nigeria.

Open a TAJBank account.

Check your account balance.

Buy airtime for yourself and others.

Receive money from another bank account.

Check your TAJbank account number.

How to register and activate the TAJBank transfer code

To start using the TAJBank USSD transfer code, you must first register or activate it. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to activate the TAJBank transfer code on your line.

Dial *898# on your mobile device (make sure you use the phone number linked to your account.) Select “Register” or “Create PIN” from the menu options. Enter your TAJBank account number. Create a 4-digit PIN that will be used to authorize transactions. Confirm the PIN by entering it once again.

How to use the TAJBank transfer code

Once you activated the TAJBank USSD code, using it is a simple and straightforward process. Here are the steps to follow:

Dial *898# on your mobile phone. Select the transaction type from the menu options.

4. Enter the recipient’s account number and the amount you want to transfer or pay.

5. Confirm the details of the transaction.

6. Enter your 4-digit PIN to authorize the transaction.

7. Wait for the confirmation message that your transaction was successful.

How to check TAJBank account balance

If you are not interested inTAJBank internet banking, follow the steps below to check your TAJBank account balance using the USSD code:

Dial *898# on your phone. Select the “Check Balance” option. Enter your PIN. You will receive an SMS notification containing your account balance.

How to transfer money from TAJBank to another TAJBank account

Below is the simple and quick process of transferring funds from your account to another TAJBank account:

Dial the transfer code for TAJBank, *898#, on your phone. Select the “Transfer” option. Enter the amount you want to transfer. Enter the recipient’s account number & bank. Lastly, enter your PIN to authorize the transfer.

How to transfer money from TAJBank to other banks

To transfer money from TAJBank to other banks in Nigeria, dial *898* amount* recipient account number#.

TAJBank, one of the leading commercial banks in Nigeria, offers a convenient and easy-to-use USSD code that allows its customers to perform banking transactions from the comfort of their mobile phones. Whether you need to check your account balance, transfer money to another account, buy airtime or pay bills, the TAJBank USSD codes make it simple and quick.

