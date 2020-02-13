Useful Unity Bank USSD codes: How to check balance or transfer money

Unity Bank USSD codes are unique codes you can use to complete various functions on your mobile phone or other digital devices. They are commonly used for banking and mobile money transaction services. You can also use them to activate or deactivate different services on your phone.

Delightful man surfing a modern cellphone in the city park. Photo: pexels.com, @keira-burton

Source: UGC

Unity Bank offers various USSD codes to help you conveniently access services such as transferring money or checking your account balance. They are easy to use, and you can access them from anywhere at any time.

The useful Unity Bank USSD codes

Below is a table of useful Unity Bank codes you should know.

Function USSD codes Bet9ja Wallet funding *7799*403*Bet9ja ID*amount# Self recharge *7799*Amount# Third-party recharge *7799*Phoneno*amount# Transfer to Unity bank *7799*1*accountno*amount# Transfer to other banks *7799*2*accountno*amount# Balance enquiry *7799*0# BVN verification *7799*5# Block account *7799*9*phone number# USSD on POS *7799*000*RefID# Cardless withdrawal *7799*8*Amount#

Below are the useful USSD codes you can use for your DStv subscription.

Function USSD codes Gotv Lite (400) *7799*33* Smart card no*1# Gotv Max (3200) *7799*33* Smart card no*2# Gotv Plus (1900) *7799*33* Smart card no*3# Gotv Value (1250) *7799*33* Smart card no*4#

The shortcode strings for Eko electricity distribution prepaid is *7799*4*meter no*amount# while that for Ikeja electricity prepaid is *7799*5*meter no*amount#.

How to subscribe to Unity Bank USSD code service

Subscribing for Unity Bank code service will require you to have the following:

Account number

Cell phone number from any network

The following guide will assist you in subscribing.

You must have a Unity Bank account and a mobile phone number linked to it. Dial *7799# from the linked cell phone number. Add your Naira debit card or account number from the options list. Next, follow the prompts to set up your secret pin, a four-digit number that you will use to authenticate your transactions. Once your mobile phone number is registered, you can access all the Unity Bank USSD code services.

How to check your Unity Bank account number

A man holding a smartphone during a coffee break on the street. Photo: pexels.com, @ono-kosuki

Source: UGC

The following guide will make it easier for you when confirming your Unity Bank account number using the USSD code at any time.

Dial *7799# from your Unity Bank registered mobile phone number. Pick the "check account balance" option from the list. Key in your MasterCard's last four digits of your mobile banking authentication Pin. That will display your bank details, including your full account number.

Note: You may be charged some fees for using this service as per the Unity Bank terms and conditions. The financial institution will deduct charges from your account balance.

Unity Bank code to check your balance

Your Unity Bank USSD code comes in handy when checking your account balance. Here are some tips and the process for checking your Unity Bank account balance.

Dial *7799# from your Unity Bank registered mobile phone number. Pick "Check account balance" from the options that appear. Key in your mobile banking pin or the last four digits of your MasterCard number. You will receive a message from Unity Bank indicating your account balance.

Some important points to note are:

Checking account balances using the USSD code for Unity Bank attracts a service fee of 10.5 Naira.

There is no limit to the times you can check your account balance. All you need is a sufficient balance to pay for charges.

The service is compatible with all phones that support USSD operations, and you can access your balance 24/7, including weekends and holidays.

You can access the service only from the mobile phone number linked to the Unity Bank account you want to check your balance.

Unity Bank transfer code

A young man surfing a smartphone in a tent. Photo: pexels.com, @kamajiogino

Source: UGC

The financial institution offers various banking services, including wire transfers. One of their most convenient features is the transfer code for Unity Bank, a unique code you can use to initiate wire transfers quickly and easily.

If you are transferring funds to a Unity Bank account, dial the following Unity transfer code;

Dial *7799*1*Account number*Amount#. For the account number, put the number you are transferring to.

If you are transferring to another bank account from Unity Bank, dial the following string of command; *7799*2*Account number*Amount#

How to deactivate the Unity Bank USSD codes

If you are longer interested in using the Unity Bank USSD codes or may have lost your phone and need to safeguard your account from fraudsters. All you need to do is dial the following string of commands from any other phone and follow the prompts. Dial *7799*911#.

Troubleshooting common errors when using Unity bank USSD code

A teen resting on the couch with his father using a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto

Source: UGC

If you are experiencing problems when using the *7799# code, try the following techniques to solve the problem.

Poor network: The USSD will commonly fail to work if you are in a poor network zone. Ensure you are within the provider's network coverage or move to an area where the signal is strong.

The USSD will commonly fail to work if you are in a poor network zone. Ensure you are within the provider's network coverage or move to an area where the signal is strong. Your USSD code is not active: Ensure the phone number from which you dial the USSD code is linked and activated with a Unity bank account. If it's not active, you must subscribe to use it.

Ensure the phone number from which you dial the USSD code is linked and activated with a Unity bank account. If it's not active, you must subscribe to use it. You are using the wrong phone number: You must dial the code from the phone number you used during registration.

What is a USSD code?

A USSD code is a set of numbers you can enter into a mobile phone to perform specific tasks. You commonly use USSD codes to check your phone balance, send a text message or make a call. USSD codes are usually several digits long and vary by the network provider.

Why is my Unity Bank USSD code not working?

There may be several reasons for this if you are experiencing issues with your Unity Bank USSD code. Some common potential causes include

You are not entering the USSD code correctly.

A temporary technical issue on the bank's end prevents USSD code requests from going through.

A problem with your mobile network or device is causing the USSD code to be blocked or misread.

Unity Bank offers a convenient and easy-to-use USSD code that you can use to perform a variety of banking transactions. Whether you need to check your account balance or transfer money to another account, the Unity Bank USSD codes make it simple and quick.

READ ALSO: How to borrow credit or data from MTN in 2023 in a few steps

Legit.ng recently published an article about borrowing credit or data from MTN in 2023. MTN is one of Nigeria's leading telecommunications companies. It has millions of customers who use credit or data daily.

MTN Nigeria is a subsidiary of the MTN Group, a multinational telecommunications company operating in 21 Middle Eastern and African countries. Learn how to borrow data from MTN in a few simple steps today.

Source: Legit.ng