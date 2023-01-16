Union Bank transfer code: how to send money to someone with USSD

Union Bank of Nigeria is one of the oldest financial institutions in Nigeria. The institution has been evolving and improving its services as technology evolves. The evolution has led to the creation of a convenient way of transacting using USSD codes on mobile phones. Union bank transfer code allows you to send money to someone with USSD and avoid long hallways or ATM queues.

Union Bank of Nigeria has developed easy ways for customers to transact without too many hustles. Introducing seamless financial services such as money transfers using USSD has provided customer satisfaction. This service is secure and can be used to perform various financial transactions without being physically present.

What is the Union Bank transfer code?

Do you know that it is possible to perform financial transactions without going to the bank? You only need an account and a mobile phone linked to it. There is no need for internet connectivity to access this service. This is made possible by the USSD code.

The code allows users to carry out operations remotely. The official Union Bank USSD code is *826#. With this service, you can perform several transactions on the go.

Why use the Union Bank transfer code?

The USSD bank code service has provided clients with convenient ways of transacting. Below are the features of the service.

It enables users to send money to other users.

Members can use the service to send money to other financial institutions.

One can buy airtime for themselves and their loved ones.

You can top up data for yourself and others.

One can be able to check the account balance from the comfort of their home.

As a user, you can open a new account from the comfort of your home.

Users have the comfort of paying bills using the code.

You can be able to purchase goods and pay the merchant using the code.

The service is available 24/7 and is not affected by weekends, public holidays or odd hours.

It doesn't matter which telecommunication network you are on because all networks in Nigeria have access to this service.

How to activate the Union Bank transfer code

If you want to enjoy the USSD code, you will need to activate this code on your phone. The registration process for the transfer code is easy and free. Below is the process of activating the service.

Open the call app on your phone. You will use the phone number that you linked to the account when you opened it. Dial the USSD code *826#. Enter your account number, which is a 10-digit number. You will be requested to key in the last six numbers of your debit card. From here, key in your transfer PIN, which is a four-digit number. Make sure you confirm all your entries. You will get a message letting you know that you have succeeded in activating this service on your phone.

How to send money to someone via the Union Bank USSD code

A code for Union Bank transfer allows users to transfer money to other people. The institution, however, only allows transfers from individual current or savings accounts. Other accounts like corporate, joint, target savings and domiciliary accounts are not allowed to use this service. There are two procedures to transfer money using the Union Bank shortcode.

How to transfer money to another Union Bank account

This money transfer service is absolutely free, and these are the steps to follow.

Take your phone and go directly to the call app Proceed to dial *826*1*Amount*Recipient’s Account No# An example, you can dial *826*1*15000*2567378290#

How to transfer money to other bank accounts

It is important to note that transferring funds to other bank accounts attracts a service fee. Here are the steps to go about it.

Go to the call app on your phone. Dial *826*2*Amount*Recipient’s Account no# For example, dial USSD code *826*2*15000*8970078867# Upon dialling the code, authorize the transaction by putting your money transfer PIN. Make sure you confirm the recipient's account details that will display on the screen. The money will be transferred to the other person immediately. A message will be sent to you letting you know that your transaction was successful.

How to check account balance through the Union Bank USSD code

If you are an account holder at Union Bank, it is possible to check your balance the comfort of your home. Check out the process below on how to check your account balance using the USSD code.

From your phone, open the call app. Dial 826*4# using the mobile line you used when opening your account. You will need to enter your transfer PIN, which is a 4-digit number. Key in the transfer PIN to complete the transaction. Your account balance will be displayed on the screen.

Note: This balance will be sent to you as a text on your phone.

Other Union Bank USSD banking codes and their functions

Function USSD Code Load airtime for yourself *826*Amount# Load airtime for other people *826*Amount*Recipient's phone No# Buy data *826*9# When you want to request a debit card *826*21# When you want to withdraw money *826*7*amount# Requesting a loan *826*41# Paying merchants *826*22*merchant code*amount# Block and unblock debit/credit card *826*21# Block your account from your mobile number *826*6# Block your account from other numbers *826*6*mobile number#

Union Bank has a long history of credibility and trust in Nigeria. As technology evolves, this financial institution continues to expand and innovate its services. With the introduction of the Union Bank transfer code, customers can send money securely using USSD. The above process will get you started on how to transfer money using the USSD code.

