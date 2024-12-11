A Nigerian lady made her mother happy as she transformed her mother's house with paint, new chairs and curtains

The lady also got bricklayers to do some cement work on the walls to make the interior look beautiful

Apart from renovating her mother's house, the daughter got her some nice outfits to make her prettier

A young Nigerian lady has got many people praising her after she remodelled her mother's house.

The woman's house looked rough, with the building's facial boards looking dirty.

The lady changed the house walls' colour to blue. Photo source: @thug_nurse

Cool interior fix

The building's walls looked rough. The white asbestos outside of the house were rotten with dark stains.

In one of the videos showing the house's interior, the furniture pieces were very old. The lady transformed everything.

She (@thug_nurse) employed painters and bricklayers. The bricklayers worked on the interior with cement.

Chairs as interior piece

The outside was painted blue to achieve a good look. Her mother was surprised when she returned home.

The thoughtful daughter also changed their furniture, taking the old ones away. Many people praised her gesture. She gave her mother new outfits.

Watch one of the videos below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user3774297188286 said:

"When you give birth to your helper."

Trinah Lukafu said:

"Tag me in part 3 can’t wait for the full transformation."

eyedoll said:

"Stop keeping me in suspense abeg. I’m here for the transformation."

Nobuckupgoes said:

"Your mom wears clothes well. She's one of those people that just looks attractive in her clothes."

Babie said:

"God bless me so I can bless my parents."

Nunu’s Accessories said:

"The vlog sweet bad I don follow you only bc of part 1."

Kay_c global said:

"A girl child Cn b everything and much more ..thank u for remembering home …..am making mama happy."

tila said:

"Her best outfit is my best outfit. Like congratulations girl."

Kabrel_fokou said:

"I'm overjoyed to see this! May God bless you abundantly and continue to prosper you, bringing joy to your mother's face."

Peaceful pretty said:

"You will never lack for putting a smile on your moms face."

