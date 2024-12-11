The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has disclosed that there may be flight delays at Abuja Airport

This is due to an emergency crash landing incident that involved a cargo aircraft skidding off the runway

Air Peace released a statement updating passengers on possible flight delays and also reassured them that safety remains its top priority

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that Nigerians travelling through Abuja airport today, December 11, 2024, may face significant flight delays.

In a notice shared on X, Michael Achimugu, NCAA's Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, attributed the aircraft crash-landing on the airport's runway.

The incident prompted the temporary closure of the runway.

Achimugu wrote:

"Due to an incident on the runway of the Abuja airport, passengers may experience some delays with flights today.

"Please be patient and orderly."

Air Peace also issued a statement informing passengers of possible flight delays.

The statement reads:

We wish to inform you that flights into and out of Abuja are currently experiencing delays due to the temporary closure of the runway. This situation arose from an incident involving an aircraft (belonging to another airline) that skidded off the runway at Abuja Airport.

At this time, we are unable to determine the duration of delays for flights into and out of Abuja, as we await the clearance of debris from the runway. We empathise with all passengers whose flights have been affected and assure you that every operational decision we make prioritises your safety.

At Air Peace, safety is not just a priority but a fundamental precondition for all our activities. We remain committed to maintaining safe and timely operations.

For enquiries regarding flight schedules or any other concerns, please contact us at callcenter@flyairpeace.com.

Meanwhile, NCAA's Achimugu later updated its post that the runaway has been open.

Tragedy averted as aircraft crash land in Abuja

In an earlier report, Legit.ng revealed that a cargo aircraft operated by Allied Air made an emergency crash landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 10 a.m. and involved six crew members.

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria confirmed that no life was lost.

