Ademola Lookman of Nigeria is one of the leading contenders for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has stated that his source confirmed another star as the winner

Udeze, who last played for Greek club PAOK Salonika, lamented the situation, questioning CAF's fairness

Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze has dropped claims by a source ahead of the CAF Awards slated for Marrakech in Morocco on December 16.

According to the former left-back, Ademola Lookman might not win the Player of the Year Award according to his inside source.

Achraf Hakimi, Ademola Lookman, Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy and Ronwen Williams are all up for the prestigious prize.

Ademola Lookman is a leading contender for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman has been incredible for club and country this year, helping Nigeria to finish the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as runners-up.

The Super Eagles forward also single-handedly won the Europa League title for Atalanta when he scored all three goals in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

He finished the 2023/24 season with 17 goals and also registered 10 assists in all competitions for the club.

Lookman has continued with his blistering scoring form this season and has so far registered 10 goals in all competitions this season.

He has been heavily tipped to win the prestigious CAF Player of the Year award, but Ifeanyi Udeze says Morocco's Achraf Hakimi could win it.

Hakimi to win CAF Player of the Year Award?

While speaking on Brila FM's No Holds Barred, Udeze disclosed that he gathered information from a reliable source that Hakimi is the frontrunner for the prestigious award.

The former PAOK Salonika defender questioned the CAF's fairness following such a decision. Udeze said:

"My source told me Hakimi is the frontrunner for the award, ahead of Lookman.

"But that will be cheating if Hakimi wins because Ademola Lookman has shown he’s in top form for both country and club.”

Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi has been incredible for Paris Saint-Germain and his country, Morocco.

Even as a defender, the 26-year-old registered five goals and seven assists for the Parisians during the 2023/2024 season.

He has already netted three goals this season, accompanying it with four assists.

Adebayor backs Serhou Guirassy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emmanuel Adebayor believes Guinean forward Serhou Guirassy deserves the award.

The forward smashed Mario Gomez’s 19-year VFB Stuttgart record for most goals in a single Bundesliga campaign after scoring 28 goals last season.

Guirassy forward was also ranked above superstars like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the top scorers' rankings in Europe’s top five leagues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng