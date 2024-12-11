A Nigerian lady said she got tired of her job and she had to resign to pursue her passion in arts and drawing

Amarachi said in 2021, she resigned from her job at Multichoice Nigeria, hoping to establish herself as an artist

However, Amarachi had to go back to work with Multichoice again after she did not make it as quickly as expected

A Nigerian lady was working with Multichoice in 2021, but one day, she decided to resign from her job.

Amarachi shared her story on X, noting that she resigned to pursue her dream of becoming a well-known artist.

According to Amarachi, after she left her job at Multchoice, she did not achieve a breakthrough in drawing and painting as quickly as she wanted.

Amarachi said she had to return to her job after spending her savings.

She said:

"I eventually resigned after 7 months of working at Multichoice. I used my savings to buy art materials and kept the rest to feed myself while I ‘got better’ and started earning. I did sell some artwork, but honestly, I was still very hungry - like, proper hunger. After thinking about my life for a while, I swallowed my pride, called my team lead, explained everything, and asked if there was still a vacancy because I wanted to come back to work.

"Fortunately, two weeks after I called my team lead, she asked me to resume. So, I went back to Multichoice and continued the same routine for another year. But this time, when I resigned, it was for good - and for tech."

After her second resignation, Amarachi did not go back to Multichoice again. She stuck to tech.

She said:

"I moved back in with my parents, (still with them), drank garri daily, and honestly, I looked homeless. I didn’t visit anyone or go out much. It was a really tough time - my phone got stolen, my mum fell sick, and my savings? Gone. But during that period, I took design seriously, put in the work, and now, it’s paying off."

Reactions as lady shares her life story

@Funmmiyo said:

"This is really inspiring. I follow you on LinkedIn and I know the quality of your content."

@BlueFaceKvng said:

"Got similar story except I worked many job before getting it right. God mercy surely is sufficient."

