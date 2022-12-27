Best 9Mobile data plans of 2023 and how to subscribe to them

9Mobile, previously known as Etisalat, is one of the biggest telecom operators in Nigeria. Are you looking for the best 9Mobile data plan in 2023? Worry no more because this article will help you explore all the latest 9Mobile data plans that are most affordable in the country, their prices, and their subscription codes.

Photo: @9mobileng (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

9Mobile is a private telecommunication company in Nigeria owned by Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS). Which 9Mobile data plan is the best to use in 2023? 9Mobile offers a wide variety of packages making it a personal decision to choose the package that works best for you.

How to buy data on 9Mobile

Buying data on 9Mobile is relatively easy and barely consumes a minute. Below is a straightforward procedure on how to load data on 9Mobile:

Recharge your phone with airtime

Dial *200*2# on your phone and follow the menu options

Choose data that is within your budget

9Mobile data plans

9Mobile offers standard and Smartpaks data packages. When you subscribe to one of the data plans, you enjoy phone calls for just 20 kobo/second, accessible to all Nigerian networks.

Standard packages

There are several standard mobile internet packages of data plans that 9Mobile offers, such as night, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly and weekend plans. Check out all up-to-date 9Mobile data plan codes that work on all prepaid accounts.

Daily Plans

Daily data are affordable and suitable for someone who does not need the internet to download large files. The offer is valid for 24 hours.

To get 50MB for 24 hours for ₦50, dial *229*3*8#

To get 100MB + social for 24 hours for ₦100 dial *229*3*1#

To get 650MB for 24 hours for ₦200, dial *229*3*2#

To get 1GB for 24 hours for ₦300, dial *229*3*3#

To get 300MB + 300 secs for 24 hours for ₦150, dial *229*3*15#

Weekly Plans

Photo: pexels.com, @zen-chung (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most users commend 9Mobile weekly data plans, which may be due to the low costs. The offer last for seven days.

7GB + social for 7 days for ₦1,500, dial *229*2*2#

250Mb for 7 days for ₦200, dial *229*2*10# or send AND11 to 229

1GB +social for 7 days for ₦500, dial *229*2*1#

2GB + social for 3 days for ₦500, dial *229*3*4#

Monthly Plans

The company offers a unique 9Mobile monthly data plan for the most active internet customers. The following are good for 30 days, and data rollover applies to each.

To get 500 MB for ₦500, dial *229*2*12#

To get 1.5GB for ₦1,000, dial *229*2*7#

To get 2Gb for ₦1,200, dial *229*2*25# or SMS AND1 to 229

To get 3GB for ₦1,500, dial *229*2*3#

To get 4.5Gb for ₦2,000, dial *229*2*8# or SMS AND2 to 229

To get 11GB for ₦4,000, dial *229*2*36#

To get 12GB for ₦3,000, dial *229*2*5#

To get 15GB for ₦5,000, dial *229*2*37#

To get 40GB for ₦10,000, dial *229*4*1#

To get 75GB for ₦15,000, dial *229*2*4#

To get 125Gb for ₦20,000, dial *229*2*6#

Weekend and Night Plans

This category is designed to satisfy you during the night and at weekends.

To get 1GB for ₦200 for 24 hours a night only (11 pm- 5 am), dial *229*3*11#

To get 3GB for ₦1,000, valid 30 days evening and weekend plan (7 pm-6:59 am), dial *229*3*12#

To get 7GB for ₦2,000, valid for 30 days on evening and weekend plans (7 pm-6:59 am), dial *229*3*13#

Mega plans

Photo: pexels.com, @gabby-k (modified by author)

Source: UGC

9Mobile mega plans are used mainly by individuals and businesses who require large data bundles. Check out the available mega data plans and their subscription codes.

75GB for ₦25,000, valid for 90 days. To subscribe, dial *229*5*1#

165GB for ₦50,000, valid for 180 days. To subscribe, dial *229*5*2#

225GB for ₦30,000, valid for 60 days. To subscribe, dial *229*5*6#

425GB for ₦50,000, valid for 90 days. To subscribe, dial *229*5*7#

600GB for ₦70,000, valid for 180 days. To subscribe, dial *229*5*8#

1TB (1,000GB) for ₦100,000, valid for 365 days. To subscribe, dial *229*5*3#

Smartpaks packages

The Smartpaks bundles are uniquely crafted for social apps and platforms and are ideal for people who enjoy spending time on social media. They are grouped into three; chat pak, social me, and video pak.

Package Cost Time limit Apps allowed Subscription code Unlimited ₦200 2 hours Any app *229*3*5# Unlimited ₦500 3 hours Any app *253*1# Unlimited ₦1,000 7 hours Any app *253*2# Unlimited ₦2,500 15 hours Any app *253*6# Unlimited ₦6,000 40 hours Any app *253*7# Unlimited ₦11,000 90 hours Any app *253*8# 50MB ₦50 24 hours Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Eskimi, WhatsApp, WeChat *343*6*7# 200MB ₦150 7 days Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Eskimi, WhatsApp, WeChat *343*6*8# 500MB ₦350 30 days Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Eskimi, WhatsApp, WeChat *343*6*9# 30MB ₦50 24 hours WhatsApp, WeChat *343*5*5# 300MB ₦150 7 days WhatsApp, WeChat *343*5*6# 500MB ₦400 30 days WhatsApp, WeChat *343*5*7#

There are also special smart chat pak that you might consider. These are:

1.5GB for WhatsApp, WeChat, and Facebook messager for ₦500, dial *343*5*10#

2GB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Eskimi, Instagram, WeChat, and Kakao talk for ₦700. Dial *343*6*12#

How do you check the data balance on 9Mobile?

The USSD code for checking account balance is *228#. Once you dial this 9Mobile data balance code, follow the prompts, and your account balance will instantly be displayed on your phone. Additionally, you will receive an SMS containing your account balance.

Apart from dialling the USSD code, you can send an SMS with the text 'INFO' to 228, and you will receive a message containing information about your remaining data, internet plan and expiry date.

Now that you know the various data plans available, you can choose the best 9Mobile data plan that suits you. Enjoy affordable bundles to enable you to browse whenever you wish. Note that the plans above are subject to revision by the company as it deems fit.

READ ALSO: Best MTN tariff plans for calls and their migration codes

Legit.ng recently published an article about MTN tariff plans for calls and their migration codes. MTN Nigeria is one of the country's leading telecommunications service providers. MTN tariff plans offer several benefits for making calls and sending texts to local and international networks.

All MTN tariff plans have affordable call and data rates. The mPulse tariff is the cheapest MTN tariff plan because it is customized for students aged 9 and 15.

Source: Legit.ng