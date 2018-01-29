How to opt out of an MTN data plan: here is the MTN opt out code you need

MTN is among the most popular telecommunication service providers in Nigeria. The company provides its customers with a wide range of voice, message, and data services. Most of these services, including data, come in packages that a subscriber gets as a one-time purchase or through an auto-renewal subscription. The latter means that when a specified time passes, the package renews itself. While this is quite convenient for some people, it does not work for others. This makes it important to learn how to opt out of an MTN data plan.

The MTN autorenewal option was put in place to do away with the inconveniences associated with having to subscribe to a package every day, week, or month. The company also created several options for one to opt out of an auto-renewing data package.

How to opt out of an MTN data plan

Here is a quick look at how to opt out of an MTN auto-renewal data plan.

How to opt out of the MTN daily data plan using the USSD service

This is one of the simplest ways to cancel your auto-renewing data plan on MTN. Here is a look at how to stop auto-renewal on MTN using USSD.

On your phone, dial *131#. Select option 1 (data plans) Choose option 8 (select manage data) Choose option 3 (cancel auto-renewal) Select the data plan bundle you intend to opt out of. Click okay. You have successfully opted out of any auto-renewing data plan.

Using the MTN mobile app

The MTN mobile app simplifies numerous tasks related to one's SIM card. Here is how to cancel auto-renewal on MTN using the app.

Begin by downloading the app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. Launch the app and select 'Phone Number' on the dashboard. Choose 'My Subscriptions' and toggle the auto-renewal tab to off.

Using the data plan stop code

You can send a stop code to 131 to effectively cancel any auto-renewing plan on your SIM card. Here is a breakdown of the plans and their respective codes.

Data plan Stop code 25MB daily NO114 75MB daily NO114 1GB Daily NO155 200MB 2-days NO113 2GB 2-days NO154 350MB 7-days NO102 750MB 7-days NO103 1.5GB 30-days NO106 2GB 30-days NO130 3GB 30-days NO109 3.5GB 30-days NO110 6.5GB 30-days NO107 WhatsApp daily STOPWAD Facebook daily STOPFBD Instagram daily STOPINSD WeChat Daily STOPWCD Eskimi Daily STOPESKDG WhatsApp weekly STOPWAW Facebook weekly STOPFBW Instagram weekly STOPINSW 2Go weekly STOP2GOW WeChat weekly STOPWCW Eskimi weekly STOPESKW WhatsApp monthly STOPWAM Facebook monthly STOPFBM Instagram monthly STOPINSM 2Go monthly STOP2GOM WeChat monthly STOPWCM Eskimi monthly STOPESKM

Using the MyMTN portal

MyMTN is an all-in-one self-care portal that gives a subscriber full control of their MTN phone account. The portal enables the customer to top up airtime, monitor their usage patterns, purchase bundles, manage data usage, and much more. One can access the portal at mymtn.com.ng.

How to opt out of the MTN pulse data plan

What is MTN mPulse? It is a service designed for students between the ages of 9 and 15. The service comes with numerous benefits, including data at a lower price. To stop mPulse auto-renewal, send NO350 to 344 for the weekly bundle or NO351 to 344 for the bi-weekly bundle.

Figuring out how to opt out of an MTN data plan is essential for clients subscribed to the network. Luckily, the company has made it possible to easily opt out using a USSD code, the MTN app, text message, and the self-care portal.

