How to check 9mobile account balance: Complete guide 2022

Have you forgotten how to check 9mobile balance? Despite the change of ownership and change of name from Etisalat to 9mobile, nothing much has changed in the services rendered by this network.

The tariff plans, data plans, and various USSD codes are still pretty much the same. And all these codes are used the same way across all platforms of mobile devices, be it Android, iPhone, Blackberry, etc. Below is the information on how to check balance on 9mobile.

How to check 9mobile balance

Checking your balance on 9mobile is simple and fast. The USSD code for checking account balance on 9mobile is *232#. Once you dial this 9mobile balance code, your account balance will be displayed on your phone immediately. You will also receive an SMS containing your account balance.

It is the same code used to check airtime balance on all the available 9mobile plans, including MoreTalk, MoreCliq, MoreFlex, MoreLife, MoreFlex evolution, TalkZone, and CliqLite.

Note: This is only for checking your airtime balance. If you have a data bonus from your tariff plan airtime recharge, it might not be displayed when you check your remaining airtime with this code.

How to check data balance on 9mobile

The USSD code for checking 9mobile data balance is *228#. You can confirm using this code if you have a bonus from your tariff plan airtime recharge.

The same code is also used for checking data plan status, balance, and expiry date. Instead of dialling the USSD code, you can send an SMS with the text “INFO” to 228, and you will receive a message containing information about your internet plan, remaining data, and expiry date.

Data sharing options

You can also learn how to share your data with family, friends or colleagues. The following are the available sharing options:

Family share data plan

You can distribute a portion of your bundles to as many as five 9mobile numbers with the family sharing data plan.

The activation code is *917#. Buy any preferred standard plan after that.

Dial *229*9*pin*data quota*recipient's number*3# in order to share.

You can also call *200# and choose from the available alternatives.

NB: Unused allocated bundles can be claimed back.

Data transfer

You can transfer data to another 9mobile user from your bundles. You are only permitted to transmit up to 200MB at a time and up to 1000MB per day. To transfer, dial *229*pin*volume of MB*recipient's number#. For instance, *229*0000*40*08091234567#.

Multi-device plan

A multi-device plan enables you to utilise a single data plan across many devices. The primary SIM can be joined by up to four secondary or extra SIMs. Dial *215*pin*1*new number*new puk# to activate. With the following SIMs, swap out "1" for "2," "3," or "4".

Data gifting

Data gifting allows you to buy bundles as a surprise for another person. You will be charged while the recipient gets the bundle. To gift, dial *standard data plan code * recipient’s number#; for example, for 1GB data gift, dial *229*2*7*recipient’s number#.

How do you buy data or airtime?

You can purchase directly from their website or any eShop. You can also buy data using their ig9ite app, which you can download from the Google Play store.

What is the code for 9mobile?

The 9mobile balance check codes are different. For example, if you want to check your available airtime, enter the code *232#; if you want to check your available data, enter the code *228#.

The above process on how to check 9mobile balance is straightforward. In addition, you can access their official website for more information about their bundle options, how to purchase airtime and data, and many other available offers.

