How to configure Airtel sim card for browsing and other Internet settings

Learning how to configure Airtel sim card for browsing is crucial if you rely on mobile data to access the internet. Imagine that you purchased an Airtel sim card, inserted it into your smartphone and dialled a normal subscription code, but something went wrong, and you were not able to browse. You can easily fix this situation manually and at your comfort by following the easy steps described below.

Your Airtel sim card must be configured for you to access the internet. Photo: @AirtelNigeria

Source: Twitter

For you to access the internet, your device APN settings must be configured correctly on the Airtel network. Incorrect APN settings or a phone without APN settings will hinder you from browsing using data. You must therefore do a manual configuration to eliminate the problem.

How to activate Airtel sim card

If you want your sim configured for browsing, you should insert a registered card into your phone. Typically, the network should configure your phone automatically right after the data subscription.

If automatic Airtel configuration settings are not enabled, call Airtel's free line 111, and the customer rep will help you activate the sim. You can also receive the network's Nigeria Automatic Settings by texting your phone make and model to 232.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

For example, if you have Nokia C3-00, the text should look like this; Nokia C3-00, and then send it to 232. If you are still unable to access the internet, you will have to configure your mobile device manually.

Your sim card should be automatically configured after inserting it into your phone. Photo: @AirtelNigeria

Source: Twitter

Airtel manual internet settings

Android and iOS devices usually come with configured APN settings. Once you insert your SIM card, you should have automatic access to the internet. If this fails, there are certain things you need to check before proceeding with Airtel manual internet settings. These include;

Model of phone: Most Android, iOS and Java powered smartphones, and other devices have no problems when you browse using the Airtel network. If your device does not connect automatically, try the manual steps explained below.

Most Android, iOS and Java powered smartphones, and other devices have no problems when you browse using the Airtel network. If your device does not connect automatically, try the manual steps explained below. Device settings: Ensure the mobile data connectivity button is enabled

Ensure the mobile data connectivity button is enabled Some phones are network locked: This is a common issue encountered when you purchase refurbished devices used in other countries. To configure the Airtel aim card for browsing, you must unlock it.

How to configure Airtel sim card for browsing on Android

To manually configure Airtel NG internet on your Android, follow these simple steps;

Go to Settings

Select Mobile Networks, then go to Access Point Names

Choose the network to configure and tap New APN

Under New APN, input name as Airtel Internet

For APN, enter internet.ng.airtel.com

Under Username, enter internet

Under Password, enter internet

For MCC, put 621

For MNC, input 20

Next, click APN enable

Save

Choose saved APN as the default APN

Enjoy your browsing

Airtel WAP configuration for Android

Follow these steps to configure your device WAP settings:

Under settings go to Wireless & networks then Mobile networks

Click Access Point names, then select New APN from the Menu

Under name, input Airtel WAP

Under APN, enter wap.ng.zain.com

Under Username, enter wap

Under Password, enter wap

For MCC, input 621

For MNC, input 20

Under Authentication type, select None

For APN type, leave it as default

A man using a smartphone. Photo: @TheHilaryClark, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

How to configure Airtel sim card for browsing on iPhone

iOS users can configure the Airtel SIM for browsing by following this procedure.

Go to settings then Cellular Data

Ensures Cellular Data is ON

Proceed to APN Settings

Input APN as internet.ng.airtel.com

Under Username, input internet

Under Password, input internet

Leave everything else under default and enjoy your browsing.

Airtel WAP configuration for iPhone

Under Settings, go to Cellular Data and ensure it is ON

Go to APN settings

Under APN, enter wap.ng.zain.com

Under Username, enter wap

Under Password, enter wap

In case the above steps fail to work, restart your device to ensure the settings are properly synced. You should also note that different models of phones may have varying settings. Ensure you get additional help by contacting Airtel Nigeria. Visit their shops near you or call Customer Call Centre on 111 toll-free.

With the above steps on how to configure Airtel sim card for browsing, you should have no problem accessing the web. Do not let a minor internet problem hinder you from working, studying or just accessing random stuff on the internet. Happy browsing!

READ ALSO: Airtel data plan: how to buy, plans, bundles, guidelines (2021)

Legit.ng highlighted all you need to know regarding the Airtel data plan. The Nigerian telecommunication giant offers a variety of plans, including daily, weekly, monthly, mega and opera. You can choose any subscription depending on your data needs and affordability.

Source: Legit.ng