How to retrieve BVN code on your phone: Step-by-step guide 2022

Bank Verification Code is an 11-digit number that most people find difficult to remember by heart. However, you do not need to worry if you ever find yourself in a position where you cannot remember your BVN. There is an easy way how to retrieve BVN code anytime.

In 2015, the Central Bank of Nigeria provided a system of bank verification numbers for all the clients of Nigerian banks to reduce or eliminate the number of illegal transactions. These verification numbers are also given to all the clients of Nigerian banks who are currently abroad. Belo is a step-by-step guide on how to recover my BVN number.

How to retrieve BVN code

The Bank Verification Number is an identification number that consists of 11 digits. It works in the entire network of all Nigerian banks. Therefore, if you have multiple bank accounts, you need just one BVN. Moreover, such a number is given to a bank client once and for all; even if lost, you can always retrieve it when necessary.

Things to remember about a BVN

When thinking of the BVN retrieval code process, here are a few things you need to remember about the Bank Verification Number.

You only need one BVN, even if you have an account with multiple banks.

After registration, it takes 24 hours for you to receive your BVN, which is often sent in a text message.

Once registered, you can collect the identification card with the BVN and the chip holding all your personal data in any nearest affiliate of the bank where you have registered.

Getting a Bank Verification Number is free.

During the registration, they will capture your face and fingerprint for the database and identification.

Your Bank Verification Number is the same for your whole life.

How to get my BVN number on my phone

The process of how to recover BVN number is very simple. All you need to do is dial *565*0# on the phone registered as your financial contact number.

You will get a text message with the necessary information. This service is paid, so you must have at least N20 on your mobile call credit account. This number works for all Nigerian banks and mobile operators.

How to retrieve BVN without phone number

If you are wondering how to check BVN without phone number, you can do this using the mobile bank app.

You must have opened a bank account and registered with CBN's Biometric Identification System to access this 11-digit code.

Open your bank app and request to fill out the BVN enrolment form. Once you have filled out the form, submit it. You will be given an acknowledgement slip with a transaction ID, and your Bank Verification Number will be sent to you within 24 hours. Such an operation requires an account that's active for online banking.

How can I get my BVN without my sim card?

You can go to your bank and explain your issue if you don't want to use the sim card procedure or a mobile app. For verification purposes, you can carry your passport or national ID card.

How can I check my BVN with another number?

Dial *565*0# from any mobile network to obtain your Bank Verification Number. This is the code for all banks, and to use this service, your bank must be registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Can I have 2 BVN numbers?

No, you can't. You are only given one unique Bank Verification Number you will use for the rest of your life. It, however, expires after ten years, and you can always re-enrol for another one.

What is the goal of the Bank Verification Number?

The Bank Verification Number is intended to uniquely authenticate each bank's customer identification for "Know Your Customer" (KYC) purposes.

What are the advantages of getting a BVN?

The BVN aids in the reduction of fraud, the efficiency of banking operations, and the provision of future credit facilities to customers.

The above guide on how to retrieve BVN code is straightforward, and you may do so from the comfort of your own home. You can contact your bank for further information if you have any questions.

