Visa-free countries for Nigerians: Where can your passport take you?

Travelling to different destinations has been a resolve for most people, especially after the Covid pandemic. Nigerians are known to travel to different places for both leisure and work. If you want to travel soon, you can consider visiting one of the many visa-free countries for Nigerians.

Visa-free countries for Nigerians. Photo: Gustavo Fring, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Getting a visa in order to travel can be a daunting task. Moreover, getting clearance to countries such as US and UK can be very challenging. There are, however, many visa-free nations for Nigerians globally.

Visa-free countries for Nigerians

According to Visa Index, the Nigeria passport is ranked 97 worldwide. As of January 2022, there are 47 Nigerian passport visa-free countries. Out of the 47 countries, 26 are visa-free countries for Nigerian passport holders, while the rest clearance is a must on arrival or online.

Travelling in Africa is generally easy as most states do not require clearance papers. In addition, regions such as Oceania, the Middle East, and South and North America are permit-free for the west African nation. Here is a list of visa-free countries for Nigeria you can visit by continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigeria passport visa-free countries in Africa

There are 16 nations you can visit without clearance documents in Africa. Visitors are granted 90 days' entry, but the stay can be longer in some places.

Most of these West African countries are members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Here are African nations you can visit without entry papers.

Country Duration of stay in days (Up to) Cameroon 90 Burkina Faso N/A Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) 90 Cape Verde N/A Chad 90 The Gambia 90 Ghana 90 Guinea-Bissau 90 Sierra Leone 90 Senegal 90 Togo 90 Niger 90 Mali 90 Liberia 90 Guinea 90

Nigeria visa-free countries in Oceania

Oceania is a region that has 14 countries, including Australia and New Zealand. In terms of continents, it is the smallest based on land mass.

The territories in these regions are great vacation destinations. If you are looking for a nice getaway in the Oceania region, below is a list of destinations that do not require clearance.

Country Duration of stay in days (Up to) Cook Islands 30 Micronesia 30 Vanuatu 30 Fiji 120 Niue 30

Visa-free countries for Nigerians in North America

A few territories in North America allow Nigerian passport holders to travel without entry papers. Most of these territories are Islands and best for holidays. If you want to travel to North America, the following destinations do not require clearance papers.

Country Duration of stay in days (Up to) Barbados 180 Dominica 180 Haiti 90 St. Kitts and Nevis 90 Montserrat 180

Visa on arrival and eVisa for Nigerian passport holders

Clearance on arrival is very quick and easy as it is processed directly at the airport on arrival. And it is everyone's wish that they will be allowed to enter a country once they arrive at the airport.

An eVisa, on the other hand, is applied online before travelling and is equally easy. You can currently visit a total of 21 territories in this way, with the length of stay being between 14 and 90 days. In addition, the following territories will allow you to obtain clearance online or on arrival.

Visa on arrival for Nigerian passport holders in Africa

Two hot air balloons lift off against the foreground of golden grass and wildebeest grazing in the Masai Mara, Kenya. Photo: Vicki Jauron

Source: Getty Images

The African continent is one of the largest continents in the world, with 54 nations in total. Many of these nations have a great relationship with west Africa, allowing their citizens to travel without permits. However, you must get clearance on arrival or online if you want to visit the following destinations.

Country Duration of stay in days (Up to) Kenya 90 Ethiopia 90 Madagascar 90 Mauritania 30 Uganda 30 Seychelles 90 Somalia 90 Comoros 45 Rwanda 30 Namibia 90 Mozambique 30 Mauritius 14

Visa on arrival and eVisa for Nigerian passport holders in the Middle East

The Middle East region is located in the Northeastern part of Africa, and the Red Sea separates it. It consists mostly of Arab-speaking nations, with the exception of Israel.

Many people have relocated to the Middle East in search of greener pastures. Below are the countries where you do not need prior clearance and can get one on arrival.

Country Duration of stay in days (Up to) Lebanon 30 Iran 30

Visa on arrival and eVisa for Nigerian passport holders in South America

South America is a continent on the west of Nigeria. Nigerian citizens can visit 14 South American territories but will require visas for almost all of them. There is only one clearance-free territory you can visit in South America.

Country Duration of stay in days (Up to) Bolivia 90

Visa on arrival and eVisa for Nigerian passport holders in Oceania

Oceania is a geographical region that includes Australasia, Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia, covering the Eastern and Western hemispheres.

The nations included in this region are 14 in total, and most are great for vacation, work and business. However, there are only two nations where a Nigerian passport holder can visit and get a permit on arrival.

Country Duration of stay in days (Up to) Samoa 60 Palau 360

Visa on arrival and eVisa for Nigerian passport holders in Asia

Asia is a great continent you can visit for work and as a holiday destination. The countries there are rich in culture and have beautiful sceneries that people can enjoy.

There are great holiday destinations in Asia if you are planning one soon. Below is a table with a list of Asian countries where you can get clearance on arrival or online.

Country Duration of stay in days (Up to) Tuvalu 30 Cambodia 30 Maldives 30 Timor-Leste 90

How many countries can a Nigerian visit without a visa?

There are various destinations that allow Nigerian passport holders to travel visa-free. This includes clearance issued on arrival and online. In total, 47 countries around the world allow Nigerians to enter without a visa.

Which European country is visa-free to Nigeria?

Svalbard is the only European country that is visa-free for Nigerian passport holders. Svalbard is a small country that is located in the Arctic heart of Norway in Northern Europe. Its main city is Longyearbyen, and the country has a population of about 3000. It boasts beautiful national parks and unique wildlife, making it a perfect sightseeing destination.

Which country visa is easy to get from Nigeria?

Some of them include Lithuania, Estonia, Iceland, Finland, Latvia, and Poland. However, an applicant must have an excellent profile.

Which country is most difficult to get a visa?

Russia is one of the countries that is the most difficult to get clearance, especially if your documents are not in order. The following are other countries that are the most difficult to get a visa.

Cuba

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Turkmenistan

Chad

Bhutan

Afghanistan

Somalia

North Korea

Where can I travel with an ECOWAS passport?

The ECOWAS passport is a common travel document used in several countries in West Africa. The ECOWAS travel certificate is currently being used in Nigeria, Burkina Faso, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Niger, and Sierra Leone.

There are many great destinations across the globe that Nigerian passport holders can visit without permits. This is a result of the great relationships Nigeria has with those nations. The free movement of people has made travel much easier for business or leisure. The above visa-free countries for Nigerians will guide you as you plan for your next travel destination.

READ ALSO: How to check if my national ID card is ready for pick up (guide and infographic)

Legit.ng published a guide on how to check if your national ID is ready for collection. The Nigerian national ID card is currently known as the National Electronic Identity Card (e-ID card). It is a multi-function chip-based card given to Nigerians with NIN. Currently, there is an easier way to check whether it is ready for collection and activation after registration.

The process of checking one's ID status was challenging a few years ago. However, the National Identity Management Commission has since streamlined the process. This has made it easy for people to check the status of their applications.

Source: Legit.ng