Many people do not know how to reset GOtv after payment. Fortunately, you have us, and we will tell you how to reset your decoder after you have made a GOtv payment. So check it out!

Usually, you do not have to manually reset GOtv after payment. You just need to pay GOtv subscription with the decoder turned on, and everything should work fine. However, you might encounter errors E16 and E30 that will require you to restart your decoder.

How to reset GOtv after payment

GOtv has a lot of great channels, and their packages are affordable. But if you are struggling with watching the channels, there are 4 quick and easy ways on how to solve the issue. Let’s talk about each of them in detail.

How to reset GOtv via text message

If you want to use your phone to reset your GOtv decoder, here is what you can do:

Send a text that says ‘Reset + your IUC number’ to 4688 (the default GOtv reset code). IUC stands for Identification User Code. It is the unique serial number of your decoder that can be found on a red sticker on the bottom panel of the decoder.

Phone activation process

Alternatively, you can use USSD codes *423# or *288*1# on any cell phone network to get to Customer Care and speak with someone about your issue.

How to reset GOtv online using GOtv self-service

Apart from using your phone, you can also reset your GOtv decoder online. Follow these steps to do it:

Visit the GOtv website on your laptop or phone.

Log into your Eazy GOtv account using your IU account number and surname.

Go to the GOtv self-service.

Click on the “Clear Error Code” dialogue box.

Enter your IUC number and then select GOtvE16.

Enter the error code displayed on your screen and click on “Clear Error”.

Then click on “Reset device now” option.

This should reset your GOtv decoder.

Reset GOtv channels via Menu

To recover your missing channels, you can try these steps:

Press "Menu" on your remote.

Select "Advanced Options".

Then select "Installation".

Select "Tuning".

Then select "Automatic Scan" and press the “OK” button.

Press the exit button on the remote once scanning is completed.

This should restore your subscribed channels. Remember: do not interrupt the scanning while it is still in progress.

What to do if nothing worked

If none of the aforementioned methods worked, do not panic. You can always contact GOtv support, so that they can perform the GOtv reset remotely.

In order to get in touch with someone from GOtv support, go to the company’s Twitter (@GOtvNg), write an e-mail to GOtvNigeria@multichoice.co.za or call +234 803 904 4688.

You will need to provide your account number/IUC to the support staff to have your GOtv decoder reset.

Here are some other important guides that may come in handy.

How to make a GOtv online payment

You can recharge GOtv online using Quickteller, eTranzact, PAGA e-Pay, GlobalPAY, Eazy Money, and Pay U. Here is how to recharge GOtv online using the methods above:

Using Quickteller

Switch your decoder on if your account has already been disconnected.

Log on to the Quickteller GOtv page and select the GOtv bouquet of your choice (GOtv or GOtvplus).

Enter your e-mail address, IUC number, and enter your mobile phone number.

Click Next.

Enter the GOtv subscriber's name and confirm that your IUC number was filled correctly.

Click Pay and click on your debit card type i.e. Interswitch, Verve or MasterCard.

and click on your debit card type i.e. Interswitch, Verve or MasterCard. Enter your card details i.e. Card Number and Expiry Date as inscribed on your debit card, and then enter your 4 digit PIN.

Click Pay. Once the transaction has been completed and your GOtv account is credited, your viewing will be restored.

Using eTranzact

The eTranzact BankIT solution allows you to pay for your subscription directly from your bank account, online and on mobile.

To pay on mobile:

Simply dial *389*9*smartcardnumber# then follow the prompts.

To pay online, on the GOTV website

Select Country, enter the specific Smart card number and click on Verify button.

button. Click View balance and pay to proceed to the payment summary page showing the date and amount due for payment.

to proceed to the payment summary page showing the date and amount due for payment. Click Pay to proceed to the payment subscription page showing the account holder’s details.

to proceed to the payment subscription page showing the account holder’s details. Select eTranzact Payment Option and select BankIT.

and select Input the bank account number and select the preferred bank.

Generate a 6-digit passcode and submit the details

Dial *389*00# with the phone number registered with the nominated Bank to receive an OTP.

Input the OTP in the space provided and click on Pay.

You will then receive a payment response stating the details of the transaction.

Using PAGA e-Pay

To make an online payment for your GOtv subscription using via Paga e-Pay, visit the GOtv website and then log into your account.

You will be presented with a list of online payment methods that are available in your country.

Select PAGA e-Pay and follow the instructions.

Using GlobalPAY

Visit the GOtv website and then log into your account.

Go to the Pay page and select GlobalPAY and then fill in your payment details as required and then click on Complete Payment GlobalPAY.com.

page and select GlobalPAY and then fill in your payment details as required and then click on You will be redirected to the GlobalPAY website where you will be prompted to select your card type and then enter your card Number and then click on Pay.

Using Eazy Money

Visit the GOtv website and then log into your account.

Simply, enter your mobile number and Eazy money PIN. If you do not have a Eazy money wallet, you can register at a Zenith Bank branch.

Apart from these online methods, you can also play for your subscription using Stanbic mobile, FCMB bank, Zenith Bank, or PAGA mobile.

Using Stanbic mobile

Dial *909# on your mobile phone and send Select '4' and press Register . Provide the information and then send.

. Provide the information and then send. To pay for your GOtv subscription directly, dial *909*60#

Online:

Visit the Mobile Money WAP site on the Stanbic website

Select Mobile Money , input your number.

, input your number. Click on Register and provide customer details as required

and provide customer details as required It will then direct you to the GOtv page on Stanbic Mobile.

Using FCMB Bank

Cash is received by FCMB tellers at all FCMB Branches. Customer is required to fill a form by the teller by inputting your name, phone number and IUC number.

Using Zenith Bank

The application can be downloaded from the mobile app store.

After logging in, select Bill payment . Select Eazy money or Bank depending on where you want to pay. The Biller Number is the smartcard number.

. Select or depending on where you want to pay. The Biller Number is the smartcard number. Enter the amount you intend to pay. Input the 4 digit secret PIN.

You will receive an SMS for successful or unsuccessful payment.

Bank is for Zenith Account holders who have linked their account to the mobile wallet known as the Banked Customers while Eazy money selection is for non-Zenith Account Holders called Unbanked Customers).The Biller Code is DStv.

Using PAGA Mobile

This Mobile payment is powered by an independent financial institution called PAGATECH.

The customer can make the payments through a registered mobile wallet using a mobile phone, laptop or desktop device.

Paga collects your PIN via IVR or USSD.

To pay via PAGA Online: Simply log in to the PAGA website, fill out the info transparent, then click "go".

How to activate GOtv

If you are new to GOtv, you need to activate your account to start watching. Self activate your decoder by sending the word: accept*IUC number*Surname*mobile number*City*Package type# to the following short code: 4688.

How to install your decoder

Connect your decoder to the TV using the Audio and Video (AV) cables provided.

Connect the GOtenna to the RF IN plug on the decoder. If you have an HDMI cable, connect it instead.

Connect the power supply unit to the decoder before inserting the other end into the plug point. Then switch on at the wall (GOtv recommends the use of a power surge protector).

Switch the TV on and press the AV button on the TV remote control to go to the appropriate AV channel. After 20 seconds the GOtv logo will appear, followed by the set-up screen a few seconds later.

NB: If the GOtv decoder does not complete scanning, it will automatically take you to the signal detection screen. At this point you may need to point the GOtenna in the direction of the GOtv transmitter - and move the GOtenna until the signal is strongest. This is the point where you should permanently fix your GOtenna.

Once you see the GOchannel your decoder is ready for activation.

What does an E16 message mean?

E16 means that your decoder has been disconnected.

E30 means your decoder has been switched off or there was no signal available for a long time. If your subscription has been paid in full, please ensure your decoder is switched on and SMS reset to 4688 to clear the error message displayed on your decoder.

How much is a GOtv decoder?

N 5900, this price includes the GOtenna + GOtv Decoder + 1 month GOtv Plus subscription. GOtv strongly recommends the use of an external UHF GOtenna, available at MultiChoice Agents and Retailers.

Will I have to get another decoder for digital migration?

No, GOtv is already on the latest DVB-T2 technology, means there is no need to replace or upgrade your decoder – going with GOtv means you will be on the latest technology.

And that is how you reset GOtv decoder after payment plus other guides on how to use GOtv. We hope that this has been helpful for you, and that your decoder is now in working order. Have a nice day!

