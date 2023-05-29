Some students in Ghana have built an automated vending machine to provide users with various products

In a Twitter video, the trio showed the public how the device with a remote, seven-inch touchscreen, and a camera worked

Scores of internet users praised the students after watching the incredible footage of the brilliant learners

Some talented students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have built an automated vending machine to provide users with a range of products.

The remote-controlled device has a seven-inch touchscreen to interpret the entire application, coil springs to dispense the items, and a camera model to watch activities nearby, and it can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

Users can pay via MoMo

It also has an interface that lets users choose and buy the exact quantity of items they need. Mobile money payments can be made at the vending machine and are reflected on customers' phones after debiting their accounts.

KNUST students build vending machine. Photo credit: JoyNews/@Joy997FM.

Source: UGC

KNUST students detail how the vending machine works

The youthful innovators explained how they created a smartphone app for their vending machine owners in an amazing video.

''Whenever anyone buys anything, total sales will appear on this dashboard. You'll get live updates of whatever a buyer purchases, and you can know the percentage of goods in the machine so that you don't always have to check if there are items in the machine. You can see them showing on the app,'' one of them said in the footage.

The clip of the brilliant students garnered reactions from netizens, with many praising them.

Reactions to the video of KNUST students

@JoelKAboagye commented:

This is a brilliant innovation by the government, including H.E Dr. @MBawumia is trying to develop to help people in our society through his e-policy. This is a great innovation we must invest in as a country. Kudos to the team for such a brilliant innovation.

@Sa_ddyk posted:

This is AMAZING, innovative and super functional. It would have been great to see the test end-to-end as I feel a bit disappointed they didn’t have any products to show the vending machine's functionality.

@McCarthy_EmCee asked:

I think they’ve upgraded their vending machine. There’s a vending machine at Police headquarters, but it requires cash only. The upgrade of MoMo is a great and innovative idea. Please, do they have some available for purchase?

@goodluckkwami27 commented:

This is the Real Digitalization.

@JacksonAnkomah1 said:

Impressive.

@138Kofi posted:

Amazing work! This is beautiful.

@JustJenero commented:

We need more of these.

@dokuw72 said:

Well done.

@DanielB25508295 commented:

Impressive!

@TheEdisonFactor posted:

This is the real cashless system agenda.

