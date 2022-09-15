The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, recently paid a visit to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Obi in a tweet on Thursday, September 15, revealed that his mission was to discuss some key national issues and exchange ideas on them.

His wrote:

"I recently visited my senior brother, H.E. @GEJonathan to exchange views on an array of serious national interest questions."

Source: Legit.ng