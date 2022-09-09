Napoli striker Osimhen out with thigh injury

Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen (R) picked up a thigh injury in the UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool in Naples. Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Source: AFP

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will miss the Italian team's home fixture with Spezia on Saturday with a thigh injury, the Serie A club announced.

In a statement, Napoli said that the Nigeria forward had hurt the femoral bicep in his right thigh, an injury suffered in the first half of Wednesday's 4-1 hammering of Liverpool in Naples.

The 23-year-old was substituted four minutes before half-time in the Champions League win at the Stadio Maradona and replaced by recent signing Giovanni Simeone.

Osimhen is expected to be out until at least after this month's international break.

He will almost certainly also miss next week's Champions League trip to Scottish club Rangers and their clash with title rivals AC Milan the following Sunday.

