Banks are struggling to meet the demand for PTA, and BTA by students and businesses

Nigerian students are rushing to buy foreign exchange from dealers before classes resume abroad

Meanwhile, there are indications that commercial banks are finding it hard to meet the increasing demand

Foreign university students, businesses, and a number of manufacturers are struggling to get foreign exchange (FX) as more pressure is being applied to the parallel market.

It would be observed that as Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) struggle to fulfill the enormous FX demand from their customers, Nigeria's chronic FX shortage is straining their resources to the breaking point.

This is coming amid speculation that the naira will eventually surpass N1,000 as it continues to face pressure. Recall that the Nigeria's central bank abolished the country's multiple exchange rate system and effectively floated the naira currency, the bank said, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu revamps the country's monetary policies.

Students in a hurry to buy FX before resumption

According to report, a large number of students applying for admission to universities in the United Kingdom, Scotland, and other European countries are currently hurrying to buy foreign exchange from dealers before classes resume and their cargo is cleared at international ports.

In an effort to control the foreign exchange market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) promised that banks would continue to offer PTAs and other invisible transactions at the current I&E window rate.

A recent survey, however, revealed that many commercial banks in Lagos are finding it difficult to meet the demand for foreign exchange, with some frequently having nothing to offer.

According to the Daily Sun, customers of Nigerian banks were told that they may only receive Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) once every two quarters.

Banks have been approving travelers who applied once every quarter prior to this new development.

According to observers, the issue is made worse by the enormous discrepancy between official and black market values, which has grown to N200/$1 in just a few months since the announcement of the unification of the exchange rates markets.

Meanwhile, there are indications that forex volatility may persist as more young Nigerians leave the country in search of better opportunities.

Nigeria's central bank has abolished the country's multiple exchange rate system and effectively floated the naira currency, the bank said, as new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu revamps the country's monetary policies.

