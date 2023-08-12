Access Bank has announced job vacancies for recent graduates to be recruited into organisation

The job vacancies are open to graduates with no experience and who meet the minimum qualification

Successful applicants will join Access Bank over 28,000 workforces spread across Nigeria and subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom

Access Bank has started accepting applications from Nigerians for its entry-level trainee programme which gives graduates a pathway into the company.

The bank announced this in a statement published on its LinkedIn page.

The entry is for three divisions of the bank which are ERG (Enterprise Resource Group), CIBD (Corporate and Investment Banking Division), and CBD (Commercial Banking Division)

Access Bank message to candidates

The message posted by Access Bank reads:

"Are you driven, confident and enthusiastic about the banking sector? Do you want to pursue your passion as a career? Are you prepared to assist us on our mission to establish a top-tier financial institution? You are perfect for our Entry Level Program.

"Your career path with us begins with an intensive training program at the School of Banking Excellence, offering you an opportunity to train with other highly qualified candidates.

"We are an equal opportunity employer and, all hiring decisions are made after conducting a competitive assessment based on business needs, job requirements and individual qualifications. We are gender and diversity focused, and we encourage females and those who are physically challenged to apply

"Access Bank does not demand payment from applicants. Application is free. Access Bank does not assign agents to assist applicants in processing applications in this category. Application window closes Friday 18th August 2023.

"Only successful candidates at each stage of the exercise will be contacted."

Access Bank job requirements

Candidates must not be older than 26 years as at the date of application.

Candidates with MSc, ICAN, LLB qualifications should not be above 28 years of age as at the application date.

A minimum of a 2nd Class Upper (2:1) degree from a prestigious university

Candidates must have completed NYSC

To apply, click on this link.

