The managing director and chief executive officer of First Bank Nigeria, Adesola Adeduntan, has said the new technology and digital service experience introduced into the bank will curb forgery, fraud, and other financial crimes in the industry and not affect staff services.

The First Bank MD disclosed this yesterday during the launch of the bank branch's second fully automated Digital Xperience Centre at the University of Ibadan.

Adeduntan said the days of stranded customers are over with the new technology at the centre and revealed that customers can now easily transact business at the bank without human interactions.

The First Bank boss added that the robots would issue debit cards, help with inquiries, account opening, and account blocking.

He stated that the bank is the first to introduce robots into the Nigerian banking system, with its first launch at its Victoria Island office in Lagos.

The Digital Xperience Centre is an essential milestone by First Bank to revolutionise the banking sector in Nigeria with its state-of-the-art hub, which puts customers at an advantage, Adedutan said.

Adedutan revealed that the robots are designed to care for the growing needs of customers and the banking public, allowing customers to wade through the digital landscape confidently.

The move aligns with FG's policy

He said the gesture aligns with the bank's initiative and commitment to exceptional service delivery, customer experience, and staying ahead of the financial curve with innovation.

Vanguard reports that the First Bank's boss said using biometrics and the National Identification Number (NIN) will enable the oldest bank in Nigeria to work in synergy with government policies.

He said:

"We also have a cash recycler which means you don't have to go to any branch for transactions, you can just put your cash into the machine, open your account number, and it will issue you a receipt; in this way, it secures your accuracy in your transactions."

"This technology will reduce and curb fraud, forgery, and other vices in the system."

