How to write a good CV for a fresh graduate: samples, tips, more

Despite popular opinion, not all employers seek professional experience in their candidates. Many of them tend to seek an employee with potential, fresh mind, skills and motivation. This is great for those who are fresh graduates. The first step to getting a job is to write a good CV. But how to do it? Below is a guide on how to write a good CV for fresh graduate.

If you are a recent graduate, a well-structured CV can help highlight your skills. Crafting a strong CV can boost your own confidence as a job seeker. It encourages you to reflect on your accomplishments and experiences, helping you recognize your own value and capabilities.

CV for fresh graduate samples and tips

A CV comprehensively overviews your professional background, education, experiences, and skills. This allows employers to assess your suitability for a role quickly without digging through multiple documents.

Curriculum vitae format and tips

A good CV is crucial towards getting a job. And there are several rules that you should remember when writing a CV. Here are the important things you need to keep in mind.

1. Personal details

The section containing your personal details is positioned at the CV's uppermost part, serving as the initial information visible to potential employers. The points you should include are:

Your name

Address

Phone

Email

LinkedIn

Nationality, date of birth, gender and marital status (optional)

Example:

William Gibbons

Address: 57 Outlands Road, Dingley, LE16 9SJ

57 Outlands Road, Dingley, LE16 9SJ Mobile: 071 234 5678

071 234 5678 Email: William.gibbons@live.co.uk

2. Personal profile statement

This brief paragraph at the beginning of your CV provides an overview of your professional background, skills, aspirations, and what you can bring to a potential employer.

It aims to give the reader a quick snapshot of who you are as a candidate and what you want to achieve in your career. Here is an example of a personal statement for CV for a fresh graduate.

Driven and enthusiastic recent graduate with a strong academic background and a passion for marketing. Equipped with a solid foundation in sales and marketing, I am eager to apply my knowledge and contribute to a dynamic and innovative team. My education has honed my critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication abilities, which I am eager to leverage professionally.

3. Achievements

This contains a short list of impressive achievements or accomplishments that testify to your skills, abilities, determination and desire to succeed.

Ensure that the achievements you list are directly related to the job you are applying for. Tailor your achievements to highlight skills and experiences that match the job description.

Examples:

Improved email performance

Enhanced content strategy

Recognized industry expertise

4. Work experience

This is where you provide detailed information about your past job experiences. Since you are a fresh graduate, you can write about your internship.

Remember that while you want to provide comprehensive information, keeping your CV concise and focused on the most relevant information is also important. Use bullet points to make it easy for employers to skim through your work history quickly while still capturing the essential details.

5. Education

This section provides information about your academic background and qualifications. It helps potential employers understand your educational achievements and how they relate to the job you are applying for.

6. Skills

In the skills section, list your essential skills and competencies. These should directly contribute to your effectiveness in performing the responsibilities of the advertised position. Remember, only incorporate pertinent, adaptable skills, and enhance the worth of your application.

7. Hobbies and interests

Utilize the hobbies and interests section of your CV to showcase your diverse personality, involvement in extracurricular pursuits, and active participation in the community.

Example 1:

I am an avid hiker and love exploring local trails and national parks. Camping trips allow me to disconnect from daily routines and appreciate the beauty of nature.

Example 2:

Exploring new cultures and experiencing different ways of life is a passion. I make it a point to travel to new destinations and immerse myself in local traditions.

8. References

This typically includes a list of individuals who can vouch for your qualifications, skills, work ethic, and character. These individuals are often people you have worked with, such as previous supervisors, colleagues, mentors, or even academic advisors.

Example 1:

Dr. Jane Doe

Position: Professor of Marketing

Professor of Marketing University: XYZ University

XYZ University Email: jane.doe@example.edu

jane.doe@example.edu Phone: (555) 987-6543

(555) 987-6543 Relationship: Academic Advisor

Example 2:

Sarah Johnson

Position: Colleague and Team Lead

Colleague and Team Lead Company: DEF Solutions

DEF Solutions Email: sarah.johnson@example.com

sarah.johnson@example.com Phone: (555) 555-7890

(555) 555-7890 Relationship: Former Colleague

Sample CV for fresh graduate

Your CV is often the first impression a potential employer or recruiter has of you. A well-crafted CV can immediately capture their attention and create a positive impression, increasing your chances of moving forward in the application process. Below is a sample of how to write a summary in a CV for a fresh graduate.

William Gibbons

Address: 57 Outlands Road, Dingley, LE16 9SJ

Mobile: (123) 456-7890

Email: William.gibbons@live.co.uk

Date of birth: January 15, 2000

Personal profile statement

A highly motivated and adaptable fresh graduate with a strong academic foundation as a sales executive. Eager to apply theoretical knowledge and practical skills gained during studies to contribute effectively to a dynamic work environment. Possess excellent communication and teamwork abilities and a strong desire for continuous learning and professional growth.

Achievements

The employee of the month at Sky for excelling in sales targets

1st class honours degree in BSc Business and Management

Three A levels at grades AAB

Education

BA Business and Management

Institution: B runel University, 2011-2014

Degree classification: First Class Honours (1:1)

A Levels; Newman College, 2010-2012

Economic: A

Business Studies: A

Geography: B

GCSEs

East High School, 2003-2010

Achieved 11 GCSEs at Grades A

Skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent verbal and written communication abilities

Team collaboration and interpersonal skills

Time management and organizational skills

Hobbies and Interests

Volunteering: Regularly participate in community service activities, including organizing workshops for underprivileged youth.

Sports: I enjoy playing soccer and have been part of the university's intramural team.

Reading: I have a keen interest in contemporary fiction and self-development literature.

References

Dr. Jane Doe

Position: Professor of Marketing

University: Brunel University

Email: jane.doe@example.edu

Phone: (123) 987-6543

Relationship: Academic Advisor

Sarah Johnson

Position: Colleague and Team Lead

Company: Sales Executive, Sky

Email: sarah.johnson@example.com

Phone: (123) 555-7890

Relationship: Former colleague

Important tips to consider

Here are essential tips you need to keep in mind.

Choose clear, legible fonts.

Be consistent with your CV layout.

Get photos off of your CV.

Make your CV brief and relevant.

What should be included in a CV summary for fresh graduate?

A CV summary for a fresh graduate should provide a concise overview of your qualifications, skills, and career aspirations. It should capture who you are as a professional and what you can bring.

How do you write a CV for a fresh graduate with no experience?

Writing a CV for a fresh graduate with no experience requires a focus on showcasing your education, skills, and potential. Begin with a strong summary highlighting your academic achievements, skills, and enthusiasm for entering the workforce.

What are the differences between a CV and a resume?

A CV is more extensive and suitable for academic and research-oriented fields. At the same time, a professional resume is shorter and tailored to showcase relevant skills and experiences for various professional roles. The format of how to make a resume may vary slightly from that of a CV.

How long should a CV be?

For individuals with limited work experience, a one-page CV is often sufficient. This allows you to focus on your education, relevant coursework, internships, skills, and other experiences demonstrating your potential.

A CV for fresh graduates is your first opportunity to present your qualifications, skills, and experiences to potential employers. While you might have limited work experience as a recent graduate, a well-crafted CV can still play a crucial role in your job search.

