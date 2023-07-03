Handicap 1 (0) 1xbet meaning in sports? A beginner's guide

Besides common words like odds, sports events, outcomes, and markets, you will also meet other challenging phrases like home handicap betting. These words can be tricky to comprehend, but they make betting interesting since they offer more betting options and higher winning chances. One phrase that is making headlines is the handicap 1 (0) 1xbet meaning.

Handicap betting has become a favorite option among punters. Besides the traditional win, loss, or draw staking, bettors take different wagering routes to experience enhanced odds and minimize losses. So, what does home handicap betting mean on 1xbet? What are different handicap markets? Here is a definitive handicap betting g guide for beginners.

What is the meaning of handicap in betting?

Before diving directly into what is handicap 1(0) in football, it is vital to understand what handicap betting is. How does handicap work on 1xbet?

Handicap betting is a type of wagering market where the bookmaker gives one team a goal advantage over the other team. If the handicap is given to the home team, it means the home team has a goal advantage over the away team.

The betting strategy is mostly applied in matches between a strong and weak team and aims to create an equal playing ground.

There are various types of handicap markets available on all devices, including the 1xbet mobile app. However, they all fall into two categories; away and home handicaps.

Most bookmakers also include this betting strategy in their markets to make betting fun. That means punters can choose other options with higher odds instead of banking on win-draw betting.

What is handicap 1(0) 1xbet meaning?

First, you need to understand that they can also wager on one team to win the match or draw in what is commonly referred to as Draw No Bet (DNB).

That means that you win the bet if the selected team scores more goals during the match. If the match ends in a draw, the bettor gets back the money used to stake. However, you loss the bet if the selected team losses the game. So, what is handicap 1(0) 1xbet meaning?

Handicap 1(0), therefore, is an example of a DNB wager where the home team has to win the match, regardless of the number of goals. If the home and away teams score equal goals, the gambler gets back the money used in staking.

1xbet uses this type of Asian handicap because it does not offer a DNB option, although they both have the same outcomes.

What does handicap 1-0 mean

Is handicap 1(0) meaning in football, the same to handicap 1-0? While the two betting markets might confuse new gamblers, they are entirely different. Handicap 1-0 means the stronger team is given a one-goal disadvantage before the match begins.

That means if the punter bets on a stronger team, the team must win the match with more than two goals for the wager to be successful. If the stronger team wins with only a one-goal difference, the match is counted as a draw, and the punter losses the bet.

Handicap 0-1 is also a popular betting option where the weaker team is given a one-goal advantage before the game starts.

For the wager to be successful, the weaker team has to win or draw the match. However, if the stronger team wins with a one-goal difference, the bet is considered a push, and the money is refunded.

What is an example of a handicap 0-1?

An example of a handicap 0-1 is when Manchester United plays against Arsenal with a handicap 0-1 given to Arsenal. If one bets on Manchester United, it has to win the match with at least 2 goals for the bet to succeed.

If one bet on Arsenal, then Arsenal should win the match with more than one goal or draw. For example, if the match ends with a 0-0 score, the handicap is applied, and the result is counted as 0-1. In this case, Arsenal has won the match, and the bet is successful.

Handicap 0-3 meaning

Handicap 0-3 means the weaker team or underdog is given a 3-goal advantage over the stronger team or favorite before the match starts. If the bet is placed on a stronger team, it has to win the match with at least a 4-goal difference for the wager to succeed.

However, if the bet is placed on a weaker team, it only needs to draw or win the match for the bet to be successful. Similarly, the bettor wins if the stronger team wins the game with less than three goals.

What is handicap 1-2 meaning in football?

Handicap 1-2 means the stronger team starts the match with a 1-goal disadvantage, while the underdog starts with a 2-goal advantage. If one stakes on the favorite, it has to win the match with at least four goals.

If the bet is placed on the underdog, it has to draw or win the match, or the favorite should win with less than three goals.

The market is closely related to handicap 1(-1) meaning where the favorite team is given a one-goal disadvantage over the underdog. This type of betting implies that the stronger team has to win the match with more than two goals for the wager to be successful.

Handicap betting is where one team is given a goal advantage over another before the match begins. The strategy is common among bettors who understand how different teams perform over a specific period. Though for beginners, it is a bit confusing to master and win more bets in this market. Therefore, newbies need to learn all the handicap markets available on the 1xbet main page and their meanings before wagering. These include handicap 1(0) 1xbet meaning.

