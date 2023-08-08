A brilliant Nigerian lady has coached netizens on TikTok on how to get remote work easily without much stress

A Nigerian lady, Adeife Adeoye, has shared tips on how to land a high-paying job as a new graduate.

In a video shared via her TikTok account, she advised graduates to get an in-demand skill that is not necessarily related to their field of study, build a strong LinkedIn profile, and work on their personal brand.

According to the lady, she graduated with a second class lower (2:2) but was able to get three job offers from different companies willing to pay her over 400,000 naira during her NYSC.

She however rejected the offers because she was already earning more.

She said:

“Okay so if you are a recent graduate, or maybe you just started your NYSC. Here are three things you need to do to land yourself a job after your NYSC or during your NYSC and not just any job, a high-paying job, I want you to listen to me.

"I graduated with 2'2 right and within the course of my NYSC, I got three job offers from different companies, willing to pay me over 400,000 naira and they were remote.

"I rejected them, because I was already earning more. so I know what I'm talking about, now the first thing you need to do, is get an in-demand skill now your skill does not necessarily need to align with where you studied.

"I study applied mathematics and my skill is in marketing, right you need to get a skill that is in demand that people want that every company wants right, get that skill and within the course of your NYSC, study the sht out of that skill.

"That's the first thing you need to do, the second thing you need to do is make LinkedIn your best friend. Honey like every job I've gotten I've gotten it from LinkedIn.

"You see that energy you put into your Instagram, into your WhatsApp, transfer everything I put into your LinkedIn, build the sht out of your LinkedIn by posting on LinkedIn all the time. You're gonna get jobs so take LinkedIn serious.

"The third thing you need to do is beauty, personal brand. I have a video where I talk about personal branding, have a video where I talk about personal branding, if you follow that video step by step, everything I said you're gonna land a high-paying job by the end of your NYSC or during your NYSC. so yeah those are the 3 things you need to do, in order to land a good job.”

Reactions as lady coaches people on how to get high-paying job

The video has gone viral, with many graduates thanking her for sharing her insights.

@Success said:

“But most times they need someone with experience already especially on linked in. I have been looking for a junior/intern role as a project manager.”

@Umeh Lydia reacted:

“I already have a skill. I'm a UI UX designer. I try my best to optimize my LinkedIn. Still I haven't been able to get a job.”

@HumbleGold reacted:

“You are a blessing.”

@Stephanie_Stores reacted:

“Hello, Please how can I build a skill in sales and marketing?”

@Chidera Iheme said:

“Build your portfolio oh, very important too.”

@user53312838498884 said:

“Hi, please how do you get jobs on Linkedin.”

@Berry-Shirley commented:

“You’re absolutely right sis.”

