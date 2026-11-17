RuPaul Andre Charles and his husband Georges LeBar have one of the most enduring love stories in the entertainment world. RuPaul has been married to Georges LeBar since January 2017, though the couple had been in a romantic relationship since the mid-1990s. What began as a chance encounter on a New York dance floor has lasted over three decades — surviving sobriety journeys, long-distance stretches, and an open marriage that the couple speaks about with disarming honesty.

RuPaul and husband, Georges LeBar, attend the ceremony honouring RuPaul with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

RuPaul Andre Charles and Georges LeBar first met at the Limelight nightclub in New York City in 1994 , on the night of LeBar's 21st birthday.

, on the night of LeBar's 21st birthday. The couple dated for more than two decades before quietly marrying on 24 January 2017 , the anniversary of that first meeting.

, the anniversary of that first meeting. RuPaul and Georges LeBar have an openly non-monogamous marriage , something RuPaul has addressed candidly in multiple interviews.

, something RuPaul has addressed candidly in multiple interviews. Despite RuPaul's global fame, Georges prefers a private life running a vast ranch across Wyoming and South Dakota.

running a vast ranch across Wyoming and South Dakota. RuPaul's net worth is estimated at around $60 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth, while the couple shares significant property assets.

Profile summary

Full name RuPaul Andre Charles Georges LeBar Date of birth 17 November 1960 24 January 1973 Age 66 (as of November 2026) 53 (as of November 2026) Birthplace San Diego, California, USA Perth, Western Australia Nationality American Australian Profession Drag queen, TV host, actor, musician Rancher, painter, author Married 24 January 2017 24 January 2017 Children None None

RuPaul and Georges LeBar: how they met

In an August 2019 interview with Judge Judy published in Interview magazine, RuPaul recalled:

I met Georges right on the dance floor at the Limelight disco at 6th Avenue and 21st Street on his birthday in 1994.

Despite their 13-year age difference — RuPaul Charles was 34 at the time, while LeBar had just turned 21 — there were no doubts on either side. RuPaul has said it was his future husband's carefree dance moves and considerable height that first caught his eye — Georges stands at a towering 6 feet 7 inches, four inches taller than the famously leggy RuPaul.

The connection sparked immediately. Within a week of their first meeting, RuPaul revealed the pair were flying from London to Düsseldorf on Elton John's private jet.

A brief separation before reuniting

Georges LeBar and RuPaul attend the 71st Emmy Awards. Photo: David Crotty

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RuPaul shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2024 that he and LeBar briefly split before getting married. After meeting in 1994, the couple put their relationship on pause as they both worked towards sobriety. RuPaul has been sober since 1999.

Even [in] the time that we were apart, we both realized that there's no one I like more.

That honesty became the foundation of everything that followed.

The secret wedding in 2017

After more than two decades together, the pair exchanged vows on 24 January 2017 — LeBar's birthday and their 23rd anniversary — in a small ceremony at their Los Angeles-area home. RuPaul only announced the marriage months later, revealing during an appearance on Hollywood Today Live in 2017 that he and LeBar had tied the knot on their 23rd anniversary in January.

They formalised their relationship after the 2016 US presidential election, viewing marriage as an important step amid the changing political climate. RuPaul was also candid about the practical reasons behind their decision. As reported by E! Online, he said:

We were looking into it really for tax breaks and financial things.

RuPaul and Georges LeBar attend the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Jazz. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

RuPaul has stated that marriage did not change their relationship, as they had always stayed devoted to one another.

Their relationship timeline at a glance

1994 — Met at the Limelight nightclub in New York City on LeBar's 21st birthday Late 1990s — Briefly separated while both worked on sobriety 1999 onwards — Reconciled and resumed their relationship 24 January 2017 — Married in a private ceremony at home in Los Angeles March 2017 — RuPaul publicly announced the marriage on Hollywood Today Live

Does RuPaul have an open relationship?

This is one of the most frequently asked questions about RuPaul and his husband, and the answer is yes. The long-time couple, who met at the now-defunct Limelight nightclub in 1994, have an open marriage. In a November 2019 Vanity Fair cover story and interview, RuPaul explained his views on monogamy:

The hoax is that monogamy is something that can actually happen… I wouldn't want to put restraints on the person I love the most on this planet.

RuPaul said in a 2024 interview with The New Yorker:

It's just realistic. There's no such thing as monogamy with men.

Although they have an open marriage, RuPaul has said he does not step outside the relationship often. He has also expressed deep devotion to Georges LeBar, describing him as his favourite person on the planet.

Who is Georges LeBar? Career and life on the ranch

Georges LeBar and RuPaul attend the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Though his husband is a world-famous drag queen, Perth native Georges LeBar is a painter and rancher. He manages the 60,000-acre LeBar Ranch, which stretches across the Wyoming and South Dakota border; they split their time between there and their Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles.

Unlike his outspoken and famous husband, Georges prefers to keep a low-key profile at the vast ranch in Wyoming. As RuPaul revealed in 2017, his husband "doesn't care about show business at all."

LeBar completed his high school education in 1991 and went on to study fashion and design in Paris, Miami, and New York. He later turned to painting and ranching full-time, channelling an artistic sensibility far removed from Hollywood.

What is the age difference between RuPaul and his husband?

There is a 13-year age gap between the two: RuPaul was born on 17 November 1960, while LeBar was born on 24 January 1973. As of November 2026, RuPaul is 66 and LeBar is 53.

Does RuPaul have kids?

No. Though the Drag Race universe is studded with drag mothers and daughters, RuPaul himself does not have any biological children, nor does his husband Georges LeBar.

Latest news

Georges LeBar and RuPaul attend the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 premiered on MTV on 2 January 2026, with 14 drag queens competing for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar". Season 18 made history in viewership, becoming the highest-rated season ever.

Myki Meeks took the crown in the season finale, with RuPaul ultimately crowning Meeks as the Season 18 champion. The record-breaking season marked a significant new chapter for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Georges LeBar continues to manage the ranch and maintain his characteristically low public profile, as he has throughout the couple's three-decade romance.

RuPaul's net worth

RuPaul's net worth in 2026 is estimated at $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His income streams include:

Hosting and producing RuPaul's Drag Race and its global franchise spin-offs

and its global franchise spin-offs Streaming deals with Netflix and Paramount+

A Beverly Hills mansion purchased in 2019 for $13.7 million

A 60,000-acre ranch in Wyoming shared with Georges LeBar, with external firms generating revenue by leasing land sections and mineral rights

Music royalties and a canned cocktail line

RuPaul attends the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Are RuPaul and Georges still together? Yes. RuPaul has been married to Wyoming ranch owner Georges LeBar for over seven years, with the couple together continuously since meeting in 1994. When did RuPaul and Georges LeBar get married? They married on 24 January 2017, on the anniversary of their first meeting and LeBar's birthday. What is the age difference between RuPaul and his husband? The Drag Race star was born on 17 November 1960 and LeBar on 24 January 1973, making their age gap 13 years. Do RuPaul and his husband have an open relationship? Yes. RuPaul has been in a relationship with Georges LeBar since 1994, but they are not a monogamous couple. Does RuPaul have any children? No. RuPaul and Georges LeBar do not have any children together, biological or otherwise. Where does Georges LeBar live? Georges manages the 60,000-acre LeBar Ranch stretching across Wyoming and South Dakota, though the couple also spends time at their Beverly Hills mansion. What does Georges LeBar do for a living? Georges LeBar is an Australian rancher, painter, and author. Where did RuPaul and Georges LeBar meet? The couple met in 1994 on the dance floor of the Limelight nightclub in New York City.

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Source: Legit.ng