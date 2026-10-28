RuPaul Charles, born RuPaul Andre Charles on 17 November 1960 in San Diego, California, is the world's most famous drag queen, and his family is central to understanding who he became. He was the third of four children and the only boy. His parents, his three sisters, and a turbulent but formative childhood in California shaped every layer of the performer the world knows today.

RuPaul celebrates his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Stewart Cook/Variety (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

RuPaul Andre Charles was born on 17 November 1960 in San Diego, California.

was born on in San Diego, California. His mother, Ernestine "Toni" Charles (née Fontenette), died on 25 April 1993 , the same day RuPaul performed at the March on Washington.

(née Fontenette), died on , the same day RuPaul performed at the March on Washington. His father, Irving Andrew Charles , was from Mansfield, Louisiana, and served in the Korean War.

, was from Mansfield, Louisiana, and served in the Korean War. He has three sisters : twins Renae and Renetta and younger sister Rozy.

: twins and younger sister RuPaul's estimated net worth is in the range of $60 million–$80 million.

Profile summary

Full name RuPaul Andre Charles Born 17 November 1960, San Diego, California Nationality American Ethnicity African-American (paternal); Louisiana Creole (maternal) Father Irving Andrew Charles Mother Ernestine "Toni" Fontenette Charles (1927–1993) Sisters Renae Charles, Renetta Charles, Rozy Charles Spouse Georges LeBar (m. 2017) Occupation Drag queen, television host, actor, singer, author Known for RuPaul's Drag Race; "Supermodel (You Better Work)" Net worth Est. $60M–$80M

Who are RuPaul's parents?

Five facts about RuPaul. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

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RuPaul was born in San Diego on 17 November 1960, the son of Ernestine "Toni" (née Fontenette) and Irving Andrew Charles. His parents were both from Louisiana. According to his memoir, they did not actually meet in Louisiana; they met on a blind date in Beaumont, Texas, where Irving was stationed in the army and his mother worked as a secretary.

Irving Andrew Charles — RuPaul's father

RuPaul's late father, Irving Andrew Charles, was born and raised in Mansfield, just outside of Shreveport. Irving served in the army and fought in the Korean War, after which he moved the family out west to San Diego, California, where he worked as an electrician. He later became the owner of a beauty supply house.

Irving Charles was described by RuPaul as a charming philanderer not committed to raising children. In his 2024 memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, RuPaul recounts that when he suspected his father wanted to interrogate him about being gay, he prepared a savage retort delineating his father's parental failures, after which his father is referred to only in passing.

Ernestine "Toni" Charles — RuPaul's mother

RuPaul's late mother, Ernestine "Toni" Fontenette, was born in the Acadiana town of St. Martinville. She worked as a clerk in the registrar's office at San Diego City College and was a Creole native of Louisiana.

Ernestine was "Toni" to her friends, but the neighbourhood children called her "Mean Miss Charles," according to RuPaul. Despite her formidable reputation, she gave her son something priceless: his name and his catchphrase.

RuPaul has explained that many of his favourite sayings came from his mother, who raised him primarily on her own. In an interview with NPR, he revealed that she was the origin of his iconic catchphrase: "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you going to love somebody else?"

From his mother, RuPaul would inherit a deep personal spirituality that surfaced in his song lyrics. Ernestine Charles, who died of cancer just as her son was becoming a household name, was from rural Louisiana, "a very spiritual, spooky part of the country", RuPaul told Interview magazine.

Did RuPaul's parents accept him?

RuPaul was raised by his mother along with his three sisters in a strict Catholic home. Home life was not easy. His parents' marriage was marred by violent bursts of fighting. In one particularly dramatic episode, his mother threatened to set fire to his father's convertible, going so far as to pour gasoline on it and stand over it with a book of matches.

In his NPR interview, RuPaul described his mother as "sceptical" and his father as "charismatic, superficial". His mother's unhappiness was palpable, but she nonetheless planted the seed of his destiny.

One day, his mother shared a prophecy with him; a psychic had told her he was going to be a star. He says he felt "anointed" by the news and has been working toward fulfilling it ever since.

When did RuPaul's mother pass away?

Ernestine "Toni" Fontenette Charles died on 25 April 1993, aged 65, in San Diego, California. She died on the very same day RuPaul was on stage performing his iconic set at the March on Washington for queer community rights.

RuPaul's three sisters

RuPaul grew up with three sisters: Renetta Charles, Rozy Charles, and Renae Charles. His older twin sisters, Renae and Renetta, were born in 1953. His younger sister, Rozy, was born two years after RuPaul, in 1962.

The twin sisters: Renae and Renetta

After RuPaul's parents divorced, he and his three sisters continued to live with their mother, but older twins Renetta and Renae played a major role in raising Ru.

The twin sisters were an important influence upon him. They adored clothes and helped fuel his early obsessions with early-1970s glamour queens like Cher and Diana Ross.

It was at the age of fifteen that RuPaul and his older sister Renetta moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he attended Northside School of Performing Arts. That move, guided by Renetta, would change the course of his life.

Rozy Charles — RuPaul's younger sister

Rozy is the youngest of the four Charles children, born two years after RuPaul. Growing up as the only boy among three sisters, RuPaul eventually began wearing his sisters' clothes and exploring cross-dressing, emulating stars like Diana Ross and Jane Fonda.

Rozy features less prominently in public accounts of RuPaul's life, though she remains part of the tight-knit family unit that Toni held together after the divorce.

What is RuPaul's ethnicity?

RuPaul smiles on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. Photo: LISA O'CONNOR

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RuPaul's ethnicity reflects his father's African-American heritage and his mother's Louisiana Creole ancestry, a mixture of African, French, and more distantly Swiss-German roots. Two of RuPaul's maternal ancestors include André Adrien Mercier, born around 1766 in Nantes, France, and Nicholas Wiltz, born around 1699 in the Canton of Bern, Switzerland.

What gender does RuPaul identify as?

RuPaul identifies as male outside of drag and uses he/him pronouns in most professional contexts. In his memoir, he wrote:

I always felt both male and female. Counterintuitively, I felt more masculine in drag than I did out of drag because I knew that I could command more power that way.

He has described drag as a way to reclaim the power he had always been denied as a feminine Black man in violation of society's norms.

RuPaul's net worth

Most online celebrity wealth aggregators estimate RuPaul's net worth to be around $60 million as of 2026, although one outlet pegs the drag icon's net worth significantly higher, at $95 million. AfroTech places the figure closer to $80 million. His income comes from multiple streams:

RuPaul's Drag Race—he reportedly earns around $1 million per episode

reportedly earns around $1 million per episode Lucrative ventures in cosmetics, including a historic modelling contract with MAC Cosmetics and his own beauty line

Fifteen studio albums as a recording artist

A $13.7 million mansion in the Coldwater Canyon section of Beverly Hills, shared with husband Georges LeBar

Film and television appearances, including roles in To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything!, Julie Newmar and AJ and the Queen

Latest news

RuPaul and his husband, Georges LeBar, at the Emmy Awards. Photo: WWD/Penske Media

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RuPaul remains one of the busiest people in entertainment heading into late 2026.

He is continuing a streak of being the most Emmy-nominated reality TV host of all time, having received his 11th Emmy nomination in 2026. Throughout his tenure as host of RuPaul's Drag Race, he has taken home the award eight of those eleven times, winning every year from 2016 to 2023. The 2026 award went to Alan Cumming for The Traitors.

On the film front, RuPaul Charles hit theatres with Stop! That! Train!, the Adam Shankman-directed action-comedy from Bleecker Street, Universal Pictures Content Group, and World of Wonder. After premiering at NewFest on 28 May 2026, the film was released in North American cinemas by Bleecker Street on 12 June 2026. The film stars RuPaul alongside Drag Race alumni including Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Monét X Change, and Symone.

He also sparked debate in May 2026 after posting an Instagram video urging fans to "party and dance" in response to the current political climate.

FAQs

What is RuPaul's full legal name? His full legal name is RuPaul Andre Charles, RuPaul is not a stage name but his actual birth name, given to him by his mother, Ernestine. Who is RuPaul's mother? His mother is Ernestine "Toni" Charles, who knew it was an unusual name when she chose it. She worked as a college clerk in San Diego and raised RuPaul and his three sisters largely on her own after the divorce. When did RuPaul's mother die? Ernestine Charles died on 25 April 1993, the same day RuPaul was on stage performing at the March on Washington for queer community rights. Did RuPaul's parents accept him being gay? When RuPaul suspected his father wanted to interrogate him about being gay, he prepared a sharp retort about his father's parental failures that shut the conversation down. His mother, though complex and world-weary, prophesied his stardom. What is RuPaul's ethnicity? RuPaul is the son of Ernestine "Toni" Fontenette and Irving Andrew Charles, both from Louisiana. His father was African-American, and his mother was a Louisiana Creole of African, French, and more distant Swiss-German descent. How many siblings does RuPaul have? He has three sisters: twins Renae and Renetta, who are several years older, and younger sister Rozy. What gender does RuPaul identify as? RuPaul uses he/him pronouns outside of drag. He has described feeling "both male and female" and views drag as a tool for reclaiming power rather than a statement about gender identity. What is RuPaul's net worth? Estimates range from $60 million to $80 million, earned through RuPaul's Drag Race, music, cosmetics, real estate, and film.

We also highlighted facts about the richest reality TV stars in the world, ranked by their estimated net worth and main sources of wealth. The list includes Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton and other stars whose business ventures have expanded their fortunes beyond television.

Kim Kardashian leads with an estimated $1.9 billion, driven largely by her roughly one-third stake in SKIMS. The company’s $5 billion valuation puts her far ahead of Paris Hilton and shows how reality TV fame can become a foundation for major business wealth.

Source: Legit.ng