Offset has addressed his estranged wife Cardi B’s relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs, insisting that he has no hard feelings toward the sportsman

The rapper dismissed suggestions that he might have a problem with Diggs if they crossed paths, despite the NFL star’s romance with Cardi

Offset also gave an update on his relationship with Cardi, claiming they remain on good terms while co-parenting their three children

American rapper Offset has shared his thoughts on his estranged wife Cardi B’s romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs, making it clear that he is not holding a grudge against the football player.

The rapper addressed the subject during an appearance on The Real Report, hosted by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.

The conversation touched on Cardi’s relationship with Diggs and whether Offset had any issues with the man now romantically linked to his estranged wife.

Offset says he had no hard feelings toward Diggs and dismissed suggestions of tension between them. Photos: @offset/@cardib/IG.

Source: Instagram

Offset speaks on Cardi B’s new man

According to TMZ, Offset said he had no hard feelings toward Diggs and dismissed suggestions of tension between them.

During the interview, Tony Yayo suggested that the rapper might have reacted differently if he had encountered the NFL player face-to-face.

However, Offset quickly rejected the idea, maintaining that he had no problem with Cardi’s partner.

His response offered a glimpse into his position on the relationship, which has attracted public attention since Cardi and Diggs became romantically involved.

But that was not all he had to say about his estranged wife.

Offset gives update on relationship with Cardi

The rapper also spoke about his relationship with Cardi, claiming that they were on good terms, particularly when it came to raising their children.

The former couple shares three children and continues to navigate their parenting responsibilities following their separation.

Meanwhile, Cardi and Diggs welcomed their son, Grey, in November 2025, adding another chapter to their respective family lives.

Offset did not share further details about his personal interactions with Diggs or the private arrangements he has with Cardi.

Offset claims that he is on good terms with Cardi B, particularly when it comes to raising their children. Photos: @offset/IG.

Source: Instagram

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour. Cardi teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move shows her zeal and love for both her craft and her fans, as she honors them with her latest actions.

Social media has been buzzing with comments and messages since this feat made its way public.

Source: Legit.ng