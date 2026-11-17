Offset Shares How He Feels About Ex-Wife Cardi B Dating NFL Star Stefon Diggs
- Offset has addressed his estranged wife Cardi B’s relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs, insisting that he has no hard feelings toward the sportsman
- The rapper dismissed suggestions that he might have a problem with Diggs if they crossed paths, despite the NFL star’s romance with Cardi
- Offset also gave an update on his relationship with Cardi, claiming they remain on good terms while co-parenting their three children
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American rapper Offset has shared his thoughts on his estranged wife Cardi B’s romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs, making it clear that he is not holding a grudge against the football player.
The rapper addressed the subject during an appearance on The Real Report, hosted by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.
The conversation touched on Cardi’s relationship with Diggs and whether Offset had any issues with the man now romantically linked to his estranged wife.
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According to TMZ, Offset said he had no hard feelings toward Diggs and dismissed suggestions of tension between them.
During the interview, Tony Yayo suggested that the rapper might have reacted differently if he had encountered the NFL player face-to-face.
However, Offset quickly rejected the idea, maintaining that he had no problem with Cardi’s partner.
His response offered a glimpse into his position on the relationship, which has attracted public attention since Cardi and Diggs became romantically involved.
But that was not all he had to say about his estranged wife.
Offset gives update on relationship with Cardi
The rapper also spoke about his relationship with Cardi, claiming that they were on good terms, particularly when it came to raising their children.
The former couple shares three children and continues to navigate their parenting responsibilities following their separation.
Meanwhile, Cardi and Diggs welcomed their son, Grey, in November 2025, adding another chapter to their respective family lives.
Offset did not share further details about his personal interactions with Diggs or the private arrangements he has with Cardi.
Cardi B sets new world record
Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour. Cardi teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.
This phenomenal move shows her zeal and love for both her craft and her fans, as she honors them with her latest actions.
Social media has been buzzing with comments and messages since this feat made its way public.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.