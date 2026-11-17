Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle named his starting lineup for the crucial second leg qualifier against Tanzania in Zanzibar

Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 in the first leg in Uyo, with goals from Alhassan Yusuf and a Tolu Arokodare brace

A positive result could send Nigeria to the top of the group depending on Guinea-Bissau's outcome

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has revealed the starting 11 that will face Tanzania in the second leg of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash.

The match takes place at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 2 PM Nigerian time, where Nigeria will look to build on the advantage they secured in the first leg.

Eric Chelle announces Super Eagles’ starting 11 vs Tanzania. Photo from @calvinbassey.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria were convincing winners in the opening fixture, beating Tanzania 3-1 at home in Uyo.

Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring before Tolu Arokodare added a second-half brace to seal the result and give the Super Eagles a commanding lead heading into the return fixture.

A win in Zanzibar would strengthen Nigeria's qualification push and could also send them to the top of their group, provided Guinea-Bissau fail to win their own fixture.

The result of this match carries a different weight for each side. Tanzania have already secured their place at the 2027 tournament as one of three host nations alongside Kenya and Uganda, which means Tuesday's outcome has no bearing on their qualification status.

For Nigeria, however, the stakes remain significant, with every point in the group stage critical to confirming their place at the continental showpiece.

Eric Chelle's Super Eagles' starting 11

Eric Chelle made seven changes to the starting 11 that beat Tanzania in Nigeria with captain Wilfred Ndidi, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Calvin Bassey and Abdullahi Bewene keeping their place.

Tolu Arokodare deservedly comes into the team and partners Coventry City star Taiwo Awoniyi in a two-man striking force.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru partners Ndidi in midfield and are flanked by Moses Simon and Moses Usor in a flat four-man midfield of a 4-4-2 formation.

Bewene starts at right-back, Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey in centre-back, while Bruno Onyemaechi completes the defense line.

Full XI: Stanley Nwabali; Abdullahi Bewene, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Moses Usor, Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Moses Simon; Taiwo Awoniyi, Tolu Arokodare.

Where to watch Tanzania vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Tanzania vs Nigeria as both teams battle in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations second-leg match.

Nigeria won the first leg, and the reverse fixture will take place at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, with the Super Eagles eyeing all three points.

Source: Legit.ng