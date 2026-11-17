The USCIS fee schedule lists different Green Card adjustment fees based on the applicant's age, with one group paying significantly more

Applicants over 14 face the general filing fee for Form I-485, while a lower rate applies under a specific condition for younger children

There is also a separate extra form called I-485A, and it costs $1,000 whether you file on paper or online, and that is different from the main I-485 fee

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services fee schedule identifies applicants over the age of 14 as the group that pays the higher general filing fee when submitting Form I-485, the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, commonly known as the Green Card adjustment form.

According to Form G-1055, Edition 10/26/26, the general filing fee for an applicant over 14 is $1,440 for paper filing and $1,390 for online filing.

US explains how age can determine how much some green card applicants pay. Photo credit: KLH49/ Getty Images, Leadership News.

Source: UGC

Lower Fee for Children Under 14

Children under the age of 14 are listed at a lower rate, but this only applies under a specific condition.

The reduced fee of $950 for paper filing or $900 for online filing is available only when the child submits Form I-485 at the same time as the Form I-485 of one parent.

Children under 14 who do not meet this concurrent filing condition are not automatically entitled to the lower rate.

Extra Form Some Applicants May Need: Form I-485A

The same USCIS fee schedule also lists Form I-485A, Supplement A to Form I-485, Adjustment of Status Under Section 245(i).

For general filing, the fee for Form I-485A is $1,000 for paper filing and $1,000 for online filing.

This is a separate supplement to Form I-485 and is not the same as the main I-485 filing fee discussed above.

Anyone preparing to file Form I-485 is advised to review the full fee schedule at USCIS to confirm which category applies to their situation before submitting payment.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng