DR Congo U23 head coach Guy Bukasa warned that his side plan to exploit gaps Nigeria leave when pushing forward in Tuesday's return leg

Bukasa spoke at a pre-match press conference on Monday ahead of the game at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne

DR Congo head into the second leg with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg played in Lubumbashi on Friday, November 13

The Democratic Republic of Congo U23 head coach Guy Bukasa has put the Olympic Eagles on notice, warning that his side will look to punish Nigeria's attacking play when the two teams meet in the second leg of their 2027 Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Bukasa made the comments at a pre-match press conference on Monday, where he outlined how DR Congo intend to approach a fixture they enter with a commanding 2-0 lead from the first leg, played at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi on Friday, November 13.

DR Congo U23 head coach Guy Bukasa believes his players can take advantage of Nigeria's attacking approach in the return leg of their U23 AFCON qualifiers. Photo credit: CAF Online

Source: UGC

Bukasa expects Nigeria to come out fast

According to ACL Sports, the Congolese coach said he fully expects Nigeria to push forward aggressively from the first whistle, given the pressure the Olympic Eagles face to overturn the deficit in front of their home supporters.

However, Bukasa argued that Nigeria's attacking intent will work in his team's favour, as the hosts' forward runs will open up room for DR Congo to counter.

"We know that Nigeria will try to put us under pressure from the beginning, but we know that they will also leave some spaces, and we will try to take advantage of those opportunities," he said.

DR Congo will not sit back and defend

Despite holding a two-goal lead, Bukasa made it clear that his team will not arrive in Ikenne simply to protect their advantage.

He insisted that DR Congo will carry a genuine threat going forward and that his players should believe a goal is within reach.

"We have to play the game with the target of trying to score some goals because it is possible," he told reporters.

The coach described the approach as a natural response to what he anticipates will be an open, end-to-end contest.

He predicted that both teams would create opportunities to attack, suggesting the match could be an entertaining one for spectators.

Qualification is DR Congo's only priority

While Bukasa spoke positively about the prospect of an entertaining game, he was equally clear that the result must come first.

He stressed that his team could not afford to lose focus during the match, regardless of how the game unfolds.

"So, the game will be open. I'm very sure that the game will be open, and all of us will appreciate the show. What we need is to play a serious game and, at the end of the day, get the qualification," he concluded.

DR Congo secured their first-leg advantage with a 2-0 win in Lubumbashi, leaving Nigeria needing at least a three-goal winning margin to advance without extra time.

The return leg at Remo Stars Stadium on Tuesday, November 17, will determine which side progresses in the qualifying series for the tournament that serves as Africa's pathway to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Premier League star pulls out of Olympic Eagles squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Under-23 side have been dealt a double blow ahead of their U23 AFCON qualifying return leg against the DR Congo, after losing the first leg 2-0 in Lubumbashi and seeing Brighton & Hove Albion forward Zadok Yohanna ruled out through injury.

The Olympic Eagles, coached by Ikorodu City's Bright Osehai Ozebagbe alongside former Nigeria U-20 assistant Deniran Ortega, created early chances in the opening leg but failed to convert them, allowing the hosts to build a commanding lead.

Source: Legit.ng