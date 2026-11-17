The Fountain of Life Church board of trustees announced a major leadership change on Tuesday, stripping Jimmy Odukoya of his senior pastor title

The board said the move was tied to recorded instructions left by the church's founder, Taiwo Odukoya, before his death in 2023

Jimmy Odukoya's removal took effect immediately, with the board citing the church's constitution as the basis for the decision

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ilupeju, Lagos State - The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos has removed Jimmy Odukoya from his position as Senior Pastor, with its board of trustees citing a conflict between his appointment and the succession plans put in place by the church's late founder, Taiwo Odukoya.

The board said it had reviewed the church's constitution alongside recordings of Taiwo's wishes made before his death in 2023.

As reported by TheCable, the board announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Having concluded that Jimmy's tenure as Senior Pastor did not reflect those wishes, the board moved to end his recognition in the role with immediate effect.

Board cites founder's recorded instructions

In its statement, the board said the decision was not taken lightly and was grounded in both institutional responsibility and respect for the founder's legacy.

"The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church wishes to inform members of the Church, and the general public, of the outcome of its deliberations on the Church's leadership and succession arrangements," the statement read.

"Following a careful consideration of the relevant provisions of the Church's Constitution and a review of the recorded instructions of our beloved Founder, the Board of Trustees has resolved to give effect to the succession arrangements which he made prior to his demise in 2023."

The statement added: "Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognized as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately."

Fountain of Life Church calls it institutional decision

The board was clear that the removal was not a personal judgement against Jimmy Odukoya but rather a governance matter.

It described the action as "necessary to uphold the Church's Constitution, respect the intentions of its Founder and preserve the integrity of the succession arrangements established by him."

The board added that it was "an institutional decision taken in the discharge of the Board's responsibilities and in the best interests of the Church."

Recall that Pastor Taiwo Odukoya founded the Fountain of Life Church and led it for decades before his death in 2023. Jimmy Odukoya, his son, had assumed the senior pastor role following his father's passing.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarries, introduces new wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarried and brought his new wife before his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

The cleric had teased fans days earlier with a cryptic photo of two ring-adorned hands, hinting at a new beginning.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church officiated the blessing of the marriage in the US

Source: Legit.ng