South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published the official fee for a Permanent Residence Permit under Gazette 55209

The R1,520 fee does not cover all applicants, foreigners under sections 26(b), 26(c) and 27(d) of the Immigration Act are excluded

A separate R100 fee applies for proof of permanent residency, and the permit fee is an application cost, not a guarantee of approval

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has set the application fee for a Permanent Residence Permit at R1,520, as published in Government Gazette 55209 on August 17, 2026.

The fee applies to applications filed under section 25 of the Immigration Act and is listed in the department's updated immigration tariffs.

South Africa clarifies much foreigners will pay for permanent residency. Photo credit: Britannica, Nigel Jared/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

It covers the cost of submitting an application for long-term settlement in South Africa, not a temporary stay.

Who the R1,520 Fee Does Not Cover

Foreigners planning to apply must note a critical exclusion. The R1,520 fee does not apply to applicants who fall under sections 26(b), 26(c) and 27(d) of the Immigration Act.

Those categories are governed by different provisions, and the standard fee does not automatically cover them.

Anyone in those groups should verify their specific requirements directly with the Department of Home Affairs before budgeting for the application.

For context, the permanent residence permit fee is more than three times the R425 charged for a visitor's visa, reflecting the fundamental difference between applying for indefinite settlement and a short-term visit.

Proof of Permanent Residency Is a Separate Cost

There is an additional, smaller fee that applicants should factor in. Obtaining proof of permanent residency is listed as a distinct service under the same gazette, with a fee of R100.

This is separate from the R1,520 permit application and covers the issuance of a document confirming residency status. Both fees are payable under section 7(1)(i) of the Immigration Act.

Foreigners who are in the process of planning long-term settlement in South Africa should treat the R1,520 as a budgeted application cost, not a payment that guarantees a positive outcome.

South Africa releases official cost of citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published its updated tariff schedule, listing fees for naturalisation and a range of immigration services.

Foreigners seeking South African citizenship through naturalisation will pay R300 for the application and original citizenship certificate The tariff list also covers different visa categories including for business or other activities in the country.

Source: Legit.ng